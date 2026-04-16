FC Tulsa Bow out of U.S. Open Cup in St. Louis

Published on April 15, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

FC Tulsa News Release







St. Louis, MO. - FC Tulsa were bounced in the Round of 32 of the U.S. Open Cup on Wednesday night at the hands of St. Louis CIty SC at Energizer Park in 4-0 fashion.

The Scissortais created some early attacking threats within the opening 10 minutes but couldn't capitalize. The hosts then responded with a strike from the top of the box in the 20th minute and another off a route one clearance in the 36th to head into the locker room up a pair.

It was more of the same in the second half for St. Louis as a superb free kick pushed their lead to three. A red card from Tulsa defender Lucas Stauffer didn't help matters for the Scissortails as another late strike from outside the box finished things off to send the hosts to Chicago for the Round of 16.

Goalkeeper Dane Jacomen made seven saves on the evening, tied for his most on the season (3/18/26 vs. Little Rock Rangers SC). Tonight was the fourth matchup for FC Tulsa against an MLS opponent in the Open Cup as the club still searches for its first such victory.

It's a quick turnaround for the Scissortails as they travel to face Oakland Roots SC on Saturday night in a key Western Conference clash. The match will be streamed on ESPN+ with live match updates on X/Twitter.

FC Tulsa is back in action at ONEOK Field on Saturday, April 25 as it takes on One Knoxville SC at 7 p.m. for their first match in the 2026 Prinx Tires USL Cup. Tickets are available at fctulsa.com/tickets or by calling 918-727-2231. The match will be broadcast on Tulsa CW stations and streamed on ESPN+.

LAMAR HUNT U.S. OPEN CUP ROUND OF 32 - MATCH SUMMARY

St. Louis CIty SC 4:0 FC Tulsa | Energizer Park | Wednesday, April 15, 2026

MATCH STATS

SCORING

STL - Marcel Hartel 20' (Tomas Totland)

STL - Jeong Sang-Bin 36' (Roman Bürki)

STL - Mykhi Joyner 61'

STL - Tomás Ostrák 78' (Dante Polvara)

MISCONDUCT

TUL - Bailey Sparks (Yellow) 22'

STL - Myhki Joyner (Yellow) 34'

TUL - Luke Spencer (Yellow) 42'

TUL - Delentz Pierre (Yellow) 47'

TUL - Abdoulaye Cissoko (Yellow) 59'

TUL - Lucas Stauffer (Red) 65'

TUL - Jamie Webber (Yellow) 72'

LINEUPS

FC Tulsa (3-4-3) - Dane Jacomen; Lamar Batista, Adboulaye Cissoko-C (Alonzo Clarke 81'), Ian Carlo Souza Daniel (Delentz Pierre); Lucas Stauffer, Raheem Somersall (Owen Damm 46'), Jeorgio Kocevski, Harvey St. Clair; Bailey Sparks (Stefan Lukic 63'), Remi Cabral (Kalil ElMedkhar 63'), Jamie Webber

Subs Not Used: Alex Tambakis, Bruno Lapa

St. Louis City SC (3-4-3) - Roman Bürki, Dante Polvara, Timo Baumgartl, Lukas MacNaughton (Mamadou Fall 66'), Mykhi Joyner, Miguel Perez, Chris Durkin (Daniel Edelman 66'), Tomas Totland, Marcel Hartel (Brendan McSorley 66'), Jeong Sang-Bin (Tomás Ostrák 76'), Sergio Córdova (Fallou Fall 83')

Subs Not Used: Ben Lundt, Conrad Wallem

MATCH STATS: TUL | STL

GOALS: 0|4

ASSISTS: 0|3

POSSESSION: 36|64

SHOTS: 12|22

SHOTS ON GOAL: 0|11

SAVES: 7|0

FOULS: 17|7

OFFSIDES: 0|3

CORNERS: 8|5







United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 15, 2026

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