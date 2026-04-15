Switchbacks FC Make Club History and Move on to the Round of 16 After Dominating Sporting Kansas City at Weidner Field

Published on April 15, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC News Release







Colorado Springs, CO - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC earned a commanding 3-0 victory over Sporting Kansas City in the Round of 32 of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup, marking the first time in club history that the Switchbacks have advanced to the Round of 16 in the competition.

Colorado Springs controlled the match from start to finish, applying consistent pressure throughout. The Switchbacks held 81.2% possession while creating 16 shots, including seven on target. They also earned six corner kicks, recorded seven interceptions, and won six of seven tackle attempts.

The breakthrough came in the 11 ¬Â² when #17 Sadam Masereka advanced along the left side of the 18-yard box and played a short pass to #27 Juan Tejada, positioned near the left side of the penalty spot. Tejada took a touch to settle before striking a left-footed shot past the onrushing Sporting Kansas City goalkeeper and into the right side of the net to give Colorado Springs an early 1-0 lead.

Later in the first half, Masereka capitalized on a defensive miscue by Sporting Kansas City. After a misplaced pass near the right edge of the penalty area, Masereka intercepted the ball and drove toward goal, finishing with a left-footed strike from close range into the bottom-right corner to double the advantage.

The Switchbacks sealed the victory in the 83 ¬Â² when #20 Yosuke Hanya delivered a long ball from midfield. A deflected header by Sporting Kansas City's #15 Jansen Miller fell perfectly to #90 Khori Bennett, who calmly finished with a right-footed shot into the bottom-left corner.

Goalkeeper #1 Christian Herrera recorded the clean sheet, making two saves on the night.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 15, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.