Brooklyn FC Merch: Why Wearing Merch Is a Fashion Statement

Published on April 15, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Brooklyn FC News Release







There are a lot of ways to follow a club. You can watch matches, keep up with the roster, and show up on game day. But in Brooklyn, it also shows up in how you dress.

Wearing Brooklyn FC merch isn't just about support - it's a statement. It's how the club moves beyond the pitch and into everyday life, becoming part of the way you show up in the city. A jersey, a hoodie, or even a simple tee isn't just gear, it's something you style, layer, and make your own.

Our shop is a place to buy merch, but it's also where Brooklyn FC becomes part of the culture. These pieces are designed to be worn anywhere: walking through the neighborhood, grabbing coffee, heading out at night. They don't just represent the club, they reflect the energy of Brooklyn itself.

And then you start to notice it - someone else wearing the same piece across the street, on the subway, at a bar. There's an unspoken connection there. That's the point. Brooklyn FC merch isn't just for matchday. It's fashion, identity, and community, something you wear not just to support the club, but to be part of it.

Where Club Identity Meets Borough Pride

Everything we make starts with Brooklyn. Not in a vague way, but in the details - we draw lots of inspo from the materials, architecture and historic places that give the borough its character.

Designed for Brooklyn, Inspired by Brooklyn

The colors and crest come directly from what's around us. The limestone tones pull from the Brooklyn Bridge. The darker shades echo the brownstones that define so many neighborhoods. Even the design references in our kits point to places like the Brooklyn Museum and the edges of Coney Island.

That connection shows up in the actual pieces. It shapes how they look, feel and fit into the city. Basically, the goal is this: if you're wearing Brooklyn FC, it should feel like it belongs here.

Matchday Starts With the Kit

If there's one place to start, it's here. The kit is the most direct connection to the team on the field, but it also holds up off it. Whether you're heading to a match or just out in the city, these are the pieces that carry the club most clearly.

Core Matchday Pieces

Men's Team Home Jersey (Unisex). This is the clearest "wear the club" piece. It's built with Brooklyn in mind, from the color story to the design details, and it works just as well layered into an everyday outfit as it does in the stands.

Men's Team Away Jersey (Unisex). A strong alternative if you want something that feels a bit different visually. Away kits tend to be the ones people reach for outside of matchday, especially for more casual fits.

Women's Team Home Jersey (Unisex). This is just as central to the club's identity. If you're following the women's team, this is the piece that puts you right there with them on matchday.

Women's Team Away Jersey (Unisex). Another statement option that leans more into style. Easy to wear beyond the stadium without feeling like full athletic gear.

Complete the Look

Men's Team Home Shorts (Unisex). If you want the full matchday setup, this is what ties it together. It's functional for playing or training, but it also makes the jersey feel more intentional when worn as a set.

What to Know Before You Buy

Many of these pieces are released as preorders, with a typical shipping window of a few weeks. Popular sizes and styles can move quickly once available, so if you're planning around a specific match, it's worth ordering early to make sure it arrives in time.

Accessories That Complete the Experience

Accessories tend to be the pieces people underestimate, but they're often what you end up using the most. They're practical, but they still carry the same identity.

Matchday Essentials

Black Brooklyn FC Wordmark Hoodie. Rep your city in style with the Brooklyn FC Logo Hoodie. Crafted from premium cotton blend fleece, this hoodie features the classic Brooklyn FC logo across the chest and the iconic Coney Island "Parachute Jump" on the back.

Brooklyn FC Bucket Hat. A classic piece that works just as well outside the stadium. Easy to throw on, especially in warmer weather, and one of the more versatile accessories in the lineup.

For Everyday Use

Brooklyn FC Socks. Subtle, but effective. Not everything has to be front and center. This is an easy way to carry the club in a low-key way.

Brooklyn FC Drinkware. Something you'll use at home or on the go. It's a small detail, but it keeps the club in your daily routine.

Brooklyn FC Blankets & Throws. More about how you watch than what you wear. Good for matchdays at home or just adding something extra to your space.

Brooklyn Collaborations: Commerce Meets Community

Some of the most interesting pieces in the shop don't come from us alone. They're built with other Brooklyn institutions, which is kind of the point.

More Than Merchandise

Pluck x Frank Benefit T-Shirt. This one is more personal. It's tied to supporting Frank Di Blasi's family, and it shows how merch can go beyond just representing the club. It can also support the people behind it.

Shop the Latest Brooklyn FC Gear + See It Live

Everything you've seen here is available through our official shop. That's where we release new kits, everyday apparel, accessories and collaboration pieces as they drop. Browse categories like kits, t-shirts, hoodies, hats and more, and check back regularly for new releases and restocks, especially during the season.

Shop the latest gear at our online store.

If you're picking something up, the best way to experience it is to wear it on matchday! Come down to Maimonides Park. Walk through Coney Island. Be part of the crowd, the noise and everything that's building around the club.

It hits differently when you're there in it.

FAQs

1. Where can I buy official Brooklyn FC merchandise?

You can shop the latest Brooklyn FC gear directly on the club's official online store, which includes kits, apparel, accessories and limited-edition collaborations.

2. Does Brooklyn FC sell both men's and women's team jerseys?

Yes - Brooklyn FC offers official kits for both the men's and women's teams, with home and away options available throughout the season.

3. What kinds of products are available beyond jerseys?

The shop includes everyday apparel like t-shirts, hoodies and joggers, along with accessories such as hats, bags and drinkware for matchday and daily use.

4. Are Brooklyn FC merch items limited or restocked regularly?

Some items - especially collaborations and new drops - are released in limited quantities, so it's worth checking back for restocks and new arrivals.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 15, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.