Minnesota United FC Outlasts Republic FC in Penalty Kicks

Published on April 15, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sacramento Republic FC News Release







Republic FC put up a valiant effort against Minnesota United FC in the U.S. Open Cup Round of 32 on Tuesday night, but ultimately the match was decided from the penalty spot where the Indomitable Club fell just short. Sacramento held their MLS counterparts scoreless through 120 minutes of play. It would take 12 rounds of penalty kicks to decide a winner.

The match began with both sides probing and looking for an opportunity to counter attack. Minnesota United put the first shot on target for either side in the 31st minute when Wil Trapp took a touch forward to lay off a pass for Mamadou Dieng. His shot was low and on target, but Danny Vitiello was there to collect.

A good build up led to a Republic chance in the 40th minute. Ryan Spaulding split the defense with a pass forward to Blake Willey who laid the ball off to Forster Ajago on the right. Ajago switched the field to Benitez for a shot from distance, but Minnesota's goalkeeper made the stop.

An in-swinging corner kick created a dangerous opportunity for the Loons in the 56th minute. The ball ricocheted through a congested box, before finally heading out of bounds for a goal kick.

Republic FC took another chance going forward in the 64th minute. The Quails broke out of pressure and got the ball to Ryan Spaulding on the right for a big cross to Forster Ajago. Ajago played a direct ball back to a one-touch shot from Dominik Wanner that just narrowly missed the target wide.

Minnesota had a chance to steal the win with a free kick in the final moments of regulation. The ball popped out to Joaquin Pereyra for a shot through traffic, where Danny Vitiello smothered it for the save.

The first extra time period saw MNUFC looking like the more dangerous team until Republic FC's Brandon Cambridge got control of the ball in the 102nd minute. With a couple of stepovers, he shook off his defender for a shot inside the box, but it curled just high of the crossbar. The Indomitable Club would get another chance in the 115th minute as Arturo Rodriguez dribbled through the defense for a pass to Dominik Wanner for a close shot on target, but goalkeeper Alec Smir used his body to deflect the ball away.

The penalty shootout was a back and forth affair that went two 12 rounds. After posting a five-save shutout through 120 minutes, Danny Vitiello stood tall with two big stops, but ultimately the count tilted in Minnesota United's favor to send them through to the Round of 16.

The Indomitable Club returns to USL Championship play on Tuesday, April 21 with an away match against league debutant Brooklyn FC. Kickoff from Maimonides Park is slated for 4:00 p.m. PT and the match will be broadcast on FOX40+ and ESPN+.

Sacramento Republic FC 0 (8) - 0 (9) Minnesota United FC

U.S. Open Cup - Round of 32

Heart Health Park, Sacramento, California

April 14, 2026

Scoring Summary: SAC -none; MIN - none

Penalty Shootout

MIN (9)

SAC (8)

Joaquin Pereyra - scored

Dominik Wanner - scored

Tomas Chancalay - scored

Michel Benitez - scored

Owen Gene - saved

Aaron Essel - saved

Nectarios Triantis - scored

Sergio Rivas - scored

Anthony Markanich - saved

Brandon Cambridge - missed

Wil Trapp - scored

Forster Ajago - scored

Carlos Harvey - scored

Arturo Rodriguez - scored

Jefferson Diaz - scored

Lee Desmond - scored

Mauricio Gonzalez - scored

Freddy Kleemann - scored

Devil Padelford - scored

Chibi Ukaegbu - scored

Alec Smir - missed

Danny Vitiello - saved

Joaquin Pereyra - scored

Dominik Wanner - missed

Misconduct Summary: SAC - Danny Crisostomo (caution) 61', Danny Vitiello (caution) 90', Aaron Essel (caution) 111', Forster Ajago (caution) 119'; MIN - Joaquin Pereyra (caution) 105', Anthony Markanich (caution) 117'

Sacramento Republic FC: Danny Vitiello, Lee Desmond (C), Freddy Kleemann, Aaron Essel, Michel Benitez, Ryan Spaulding (Brandon Cambridge 90'), Danny Crisostomo (Sergio Rivas 92'), Pep Casas (Arturo Rodriguez 78'), Blake Willey (Chibi Ukaegbu 81'), Mayele Malango (Dominik Wanner 62'), Forster Ajago

Unused substitutes: Jacob Randolph, Kyle Edwards

Stats: Shots: 9, Shots on Goal: 2, Saves: 5, Fouls: 19, Corner Kicks: 5, Offsides: 2

Minnesota United FC: Alec Smir, Carlos Harvey, Morris Duggan (Jefferson Diaz 80'), DJ Taylor (Anthony Markanich 80'), Kieran Chandler (Nectarios Triantis 120+2'), Wil Trapp (C), Owen Gene, Devil Padelford, Mamadou Dieng (Mauricio Gonzalez 100'), James Rodriguez (Tomas Chancalay 66'), Bongokuhle Hlongwane (Joaquin Pereyra 66')

Unused substitutes: Drake Callender

Stats: Shots: 16, Shots on Goal: 5, Saves: 2, Fouls: 17, Corner Kicks: 6, Offsides: 1







United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 15, 2026

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