Hounds Fall to MLS Team Red Bull NY in Open Cup

Published on April 15, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC News Release







HARRISON, N.J. - The Pittsburgh Riverhounds' run in the 2026 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup came to an end tonight in the Round of 32 with a 3-1 loss to MLS team Red Bull New York at Sports Illustrated Stadium.

Newly 18-year-old U.S. youth international Julian Hall scored twice for New York, giving the young star seven in eight matches, and Emil Forsberg also found the net for RBNY. The Hounds pulled a goal back in the 79th minute when Trevor Amann headed in his first goal with the club.

Despite the loss, the Hounds have been one of three teams to reach the Open Cup Round of 32 in each of the past four years, and they have not been shut out by an MLS opponent in their past six matches, going 3-3 in those contests.

First half

The Hounds barely got a touch on the ball in the opening five minutes, but when they did, they created the game's first chance by winning a corner kick that Owen Mikoy nearly turned home, only to have his effort blocked around the post.

Forsberg, the Red Bull captain, opened the scoring from a free kick in the 25th minute that he curled over the Hounds' wall from 25 yards away, just to the right of the goal. Only three minutes later, Hall doubled the advantage with a well-timed run between defenders after being played through by Nehuén Benedetti, ending a quick sequence of passes by RBNY.

Robbie Mertz came close in the 36th minute for the Hounds after Amann found him with a pass across the top of the box. Mertz was able to create room from a defender to shoot, but his right-footed curler spun wide of the right post.

Second half

Hall started quickly with his second goal in the 47th minute, holding his run through to stay barely onside. Forsberg found him with the pass, and though Hounds goalkeeper Nico Campuzano got a foot to the ball, he couldn't keep out Hall's second of the night.

Campuzano came up with a pair of strong saves to keep the match at 3-0, denying Omar Valencia and Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty. And in the 79th minute, the Hounds found a glimmer of hope when Eliot Goldthorp curled a free kick toward the near post, allowing Amann to elevate and flick a header under the crossbar.

Neither team mustered much in the final 10 minutes, though Albert Dikwa did have a chance in stoppage time, but his redirection of a Junior Etou cross went wide of the target.

Modelo Man of the Match

Trevor Amann put in a 90-minute effort that got the reward of his first goal as a Hounds player. He also added a chance created and shared the team high for touches in the opponent's box.

What's next?

The Hounds turn their attention back to USL Championship play and return home this Saturday, April 18, when they will host Detroit City FC at Highmark Stadium. Detroit also lost in the Open Cup yesterday, falling 2-1 at home to the Chicago Fire of MLS.

Riverhounds SC lineup (3-4-2-1) - Nico Campuzano; Lasse Kelp (Victor Souza 67'), Owen Mikoy (Perrin Barnes 77'), Illal Osumanu; Junior Etou, Danny Griffin (Jackson Walti 61'), Bradley Sample (Jorge Garcia 77'), Max Viera; Robbie Mertz (Eliot Goldthorp 61'), Brigham Larsen (Albert Dikwa 61'); Trevor Amann

Red Bull New York lineup (4-3-3) - John McCarthy; Matthew Dos Santos (Omar Valencia 56'), Robert Voloder (Tim Parker 73'), Gustav Berggren, Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty; Emil Forsberg (Ronald Donkor 56'), Adri Mehmeti (Cade Cowell 80'), Nehuén Benedetti; Mohammed Sofo, Julian Hall (Roald Mitchell 56', Jorge Ruvalcaba 69'), Rafael Mosquera

Scoring summary

RBNY - Emil Forsberg 25'

RBNY - Julian Hall 28' (Nehuén Benedetti)

RBNY - Julian Hall 47' (Emil Forsberg)

PIT - Trevor Amann 79' (Eliot Goldthorp)

Discipline summary

RBNY - Ronald Donkor 87' (caution - reckless foul)







United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 15, 2026

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