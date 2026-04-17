Preview: Hounds vs. Detroit City FC

Published on April 17, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC News Release







After three straight matches on the road, the Hounds are finally back on the friendly turf of Highmark Stadium for the next installment of their budding rivalry with Detroit City FC on Saturday.

In four seasons since Detroit joined the USL Championship, the teams have already played 11 times with two playoff meetings and a USL Cup contest on top of the regular home-and-home meetings. The Hounds knocked Detroit out from last year's playoffs on penalties in the Eastern Conference Semifinals, and draws have been by far the most common outcome with six, contrasted with three Hounds wins and only two Detroit wins.

The Hounds have dropped back-to-back matches with a 1-0 loss at Birmingham and Wednesday's 3-1 Open Cup defeat at Red Bull New York, but the team is 3-0-0 at home this season in all competitions. The match will be only the second home league match of the year for the Hounds, who play their next three in Pittsburgh after the road-heavy start to the season.

The team's defensive depth continues to be tested without center backs Beto Ydrach and Guillaume Vacter, and it's possible the back line shortage will be exacerbated Saturday after Lasse Kelp was forced out of the Open Cup match after a clash of heads. At the same time, head coach Rob Vincent has been mindful of managing his players' minutes with the heavy schedule, a burden that will be lifted going forward after bowing out of the cup.

Detroit also lost their midweek Open Cup match, falling 2-1 to the Chicago Fire, but they did have the benefit of having the match at home. Le Rouge has been in good form in the league with wins over Brooklyn, Jacksonville and, most impressively, Charleston, while their only setback was a road loss at Indy Eleven.

No player has been more in-form for Detroit than striker Darren Smith, who is off to a hot start for the second straight season with five goals in five league matches. That accounts for all but one of the team's tallies thus far, but the Hounds know the danger that can be posed by the team's other attackers, which includes the athletic Ates Diouf and the return of a frequent thorn in the Hounds' side, Maxi Rodriguez, who returned to Detroit after a one-year stint in Rhode Island.

Fans at the game will be able to enjoy $1 IC Light cans until kickoff and a variety of new food specials for April, including the Hawaiian burger at the Train Grill on the East End, smoked BBQ nachos at Nacho Junction near the West Gate and the introduction of pepperoni rolls from Hounds partner Coen Markets to the Highmark Stadium menu.

Tickets for the match, which will feature special events for the team's College Night promotion, are available through Ticketmaster and at the Highmark Stadium Box Office.

Fans unable to match the match will be able to catch the action live on KDKA+ (replay at 1 p.m. Sunday) or stream it live on CBS Sports Golazo Network. After being on-location for the Red Bull New York match, the crew from our partners at Radio Las Palmas, 92.9 FM HD2 again will be in the booth with the Spanish-language call of the action.

Match Info

Riverhounds (2-3-1) vs. Detroit City FC (3-1-1)

Date: Saturday, April 18

Time: 7 p.m.

Location: Highmark Stadium

Tickets: Ticketmaster

Odds: Hounds +130 / Draw +195 / Detroit +210 on FanDuel

TV: KDKA+

Streaming: CBS Sports Golazo Network

Radio: Radio Las Palmas, 92.9 FM HD2 (Spanish)

Live statistics: USL Championship Match Center

Live updates: @RiverhoundsSC on X/Twitter

Match hashtag: #PITvDET







United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 17, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.