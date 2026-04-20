'Chromatic' Kits Make On-Field Debut Saturday

Published on April 20, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC News Release







PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC will have the on-field debut of its "Chromatic" third jerseys, featuring Boys & Girls Clubs of Western Pennsylvania as the front-of-kit partner, in the team's first match of the Prinx Tires USL Cup hosting Greenville Triumph SC this Saturday, April 25.

The jersey, manufactured by hummel, features the image of one of the city's iconic bridges replicated in the multi-colored, screen-printed style of famed artist and Pittsburgh native Andy Warhol on front of the white jersey. First unveiled with the Hounds' other kits in February, the Chromatic jerseys have been a hit with fans, selling out twice in pre-orders before more arrived in stock.

The debut of the jerseys also represents the next step in the relationship between Boys & Girls Clubs of Western Pennsylvania and the Hounds, which kicked off last year and connected Boys & Girls Club Kids to the game of soccer through accessible clinics in communities throughout the region. There are very few examples globally of a nonprofit organization serving as a primary jersey sponsor, and it reflects the community-oriented commitment of both Boys & Girls Clubs and the Hounds.

"Our game-changing partnership with the Riverhounds has introduced hundreds of children and teenagers to the power of soccer and helped them to build skills like teamwork, communication and leadership that will benefit them on and off the pitch," said Chris Watts, President and CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Western Pennsylvania. "Seeing our organization's logo prominently featured on the Riverhounds' brand-new kit will serve as a powerful reminder to our Club Kids that they can achieve anything that they set their minds to on the soccer field, in the classroom and in their communities."

To celebrate the debut of the jerseys, Boys & Girls Clubs of Western Pennsylvania will have a visible presence at the match, with Club Kids taking part in the pre-match ball delivery, singing the national anthem and taking part in halftime entertainment. They also will have a table in the stadium where families can learn more about programming offered by the Boys & Girls Clubs.

The Chromatic jerseys will be available for purchase at the match in the Riverhounds Team Store during the April 25 match. Fans who are unable to make it to the match will be able to see the jerseys in action for the first time by watching the 7 p.m. match locally on KDKA+ or streaming live via ESPN+.







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