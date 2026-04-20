Match Preview: Republic FC at Brooklyn FC

Published on April 20, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sacramento Republic FC News Release







Overview: SAC @ BKN

Date: Tuesday, April 21

Kickoff: 4:00 p.m. PT

Location: Maimonides Park (Brooklyn, NY)

Watch: FOX40+ & ESPN+

Know Your Club - Republic FC

Tuesday's match presents The Quails with an opportunity to stay undefeated on the road in 2026. In its last league match on April 11, the Indomitable Club fought back from an early deficit to pick up a valuable road point in a 1-1 draw against Las Vegas Lights FC. Vegas struck first with a quick shot from distance, but SRFC kept its composure to equalize before the half. Mark-Anthony Kaye broke the Lights' backline with a pass to Dominik Wanner on the left flank. Wanner's cross reached Kyle Edwards in front of goal for a solid shot that deflected off the back of Kaye and into the back of the net.

Just days later, Neill Collins' squad returned home to host Minnesota United FC in the U.S. Open Cup Round of 32. Republic FC put up a valiant effort and held its MLS opponent scoreless through 120 minutes, but ultimately MNUFC advanced after a 12-round penalty shootout.

"This is a big week for us. Of course we're disappointed to exit the Open Cup, but I think we all can be proud that we gave everything, but didn't quite get it across the finish line, but that should be fuel for us as we turn back to league play," said Republic FC Head Coach Neill Collins. "Brooklyn is going to be a very difficult place for us to go, but this is a great opportunity for us. And then we'll close out the week with the USL Cup. Last year we had a fantastic run and we want to go one better this year."

Republic FC currently sits in a three-way tie for fourth in a tight Western Conference table, but a good result on Tuesday could give the club some separation from the pack. It would be a good way to kick off another busy two-match week.

On Saturday, The Boys in Old Glory Red return home to open group play in the Prinx Tires USL Cup against League One side Spokane Velocity. Republic FC reached the Final of the interleague competition last year, making them the first USL Championship team to reach the title match in three major competitions.

Know Your Opponent - Brooklyn FC

As can be expected with any expansion team, much of Brooklyn FC's early season has been a story of finding its identity. They opened their debut season on a high with a 1-0 win over Indy Eleven, but from there went on to lose four straight matches with a -8 scoring differential.

In their last match, however, Brooklyn got a much-needed lift with an impressive 3-0 win over Eastern Conference powerhouse Charleston Battery. BKFC took the lead of the foot of Jaden Servania in the 9th minute and never looked back. The assist came from Markus Anderson, who assisted the second goal of night in the 32nd minute before finding the back of the net himself in the second half. The 22-year-old Philadelphia Union loanee was named the Week 6 Player of the Week for his breakout performance and comes in Tuesday's match leading his team with two goals and two assists on the year.

After the mid-week contest with Republic FC, Brooklyn will enter into its first-ever Cup competition with an Empire State showdown against the New York Cosmos on Saturday.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 20, 2026

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