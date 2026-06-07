Sacramento Republic FC Draws Monterey Bay FC in Prinx Tires USL Cup

Published on June 7, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sacramento Republic FC News Release







A gutty, resilient performance moves Republic FC one step closer to advancing to the knockout rounds in the Prinx Tires USL Cup. After playing down a man for an hour, the Indomitable Club took Monterey Bay FC to a penalty shootout where they went perfect from the spot to pick up a valuable two points in the group standings.

Republic FC came out on the front foot and kept Monterey Bay under pressure in the opening minutes. In the 8th minute, it appeared that The Quails had jumped out to an early lead as Jared Timmer headed in a corner kick from Michel Benitez, but instead the goal was called off for a foul away from the ball. Another Benitez corner a few minutes later curled toward the back post where it was just out of reach for Kyle Edwards.

Sacramento would be presented with a big challenge when Jared Timmer was issued a red card in the 30th minute, bringing the club down to 10 men. Just before the break, Republic FC put together an impressive passing streak as Memo Rodriguez tapped a behind-the-back pass to Michel Benitez on the left. Benitez floated in a cross that looked dangerous, but ultimately it was too far over the head of Tyler Wolff.

The visitors were held without a shot on target until the 52nd minute and broke the deadlock in the 54th minute. A cross was sent to the back post for a 50/50 ball that ricocheted to Riley Bidois inside the 6-yard box for the first goal of the match. It was the first goal conceded by Republic FC in this year's edition of the tournament.

But just six minutes later Republic FC was right back in it when Monterey Bay was called for a handball in the box. Michel Benitez stepped up for the penalty and placed it perfectly to the corner and out of the keeper's reach. Across league and USL Cup play, Benitez has now scored three penalties this year.

The Boys in Old Glory Red continued to threaten throughout the rest of the match as substitutes - including Blake Willey and club debutant Pierre Reedy - provided an offensive spark to keep Monterey Bay on its heels with a man advantage.

In the penalty shootout, Sacramento went perfect from the spot as Mark-Anthony Kaye, Michel Benitez, Lee Desmond, Mayele Malango, and Ryan Spaulding each converted. In goal, Danny Vitiello came up huge with a save to secure the extra point.

With the points earned tonight Republic FC remains solidly in first place in the Group 1 table with one group stage match to go. The squad will close out USL Cup group play on the road against League One side AC Boise on July 11.

The Indomitable Club returns to regular season play next weekend with a trip to the Rocky Mountain State to take on Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC at 6:00 p.m. PT.

Sacramento Republic FC 1(5) - (4) Monterey Bay FC

Prinx Tires USL Cup

Heart Health Park, Sacramento, California

June 6, 2026

Scoring Summary: SAC - Michel Benitez 60'; MB - Riley Bidois 54'

PK Shootout

SAC MB

Mark-Anthony Kaye - scored Eduardo Blancas - scored

Michel Benitez - scored Ilijah Paul - saved

Lee Desmond - scored Omari Glasgow - scored

Mayele Malango - scored Wesley Leggett - scored

Ryan Spaulding - scored

Misconduct Summary: SAC - Jared Timmer (ejection) 30', Tyler Wolff (caution) 45+2'; MB - Kelsey Egwu (caution) 7', Stuart Ritchie (caution) 58'

Sacramento Republic FC: Danny Vitiello, Lee Desmond (C), Jared Timmer, Jack Gurr, Michel Benitez, Danny Crisostomo (Mayele Malango 67'), Mark-Anthony Kaye, Memo Rodriguez (Blake Willey 45'), Tyler Wolff (Pierre Reedy 80'), Dominik Wanner (Ryan Spaulding 67'), Kyle Edwards (Chibi Ukaegbu 37')

Unused substitutes: Forster Ajago, Pep Casas, Josh Moya, Arturo Rodriguez

Stats: Shots: 7, Shots on Goal: 2, Saves: 0, Fouls: 17, Corner Kicks: 6, Offsides: 2

Monterey Bay FC: Fernando Delgado, Stuart Ritchie, Zack Farnsworth, Kelsey Egwu, Luka Malesevic (Omari Glasgow 45'), Chris-Kevin Nadje, Belmar Joseph, Nick Ross (Ryuga Nakamura 45'), Giorgi Lomtadze (Eduardo Blancas 45'), Riley Bidois (Ilijah Paul 61'), Sebastian Lletget (C) (Wesley Leggett 61')

Unused substitutes: Adrian Rebollar, Ballack Villasana, Diego Carbajal, Jacob Jackson

Stats: Shots: 5, Shots on Goal: 1, Saves: 2, Fouls: 17, Corner Kicks: 6, Offsides: 1







United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 7, 2026

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