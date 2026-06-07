Locomotive Falls, 2-1, to Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC in the Third Round of the USL Cup

Published on June 7, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

El Paso Locomotive FC News Release







COLORADO SPRINGS, CO - El Paso Locomotive FC fell on the road to Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC on Saturday night, dropping to 2-1-0 in the Prinx Tires USL Cup.

After an almost three-hour weather delay, the game was underway. The 25th minute saw the first big change in the match when El Paso's Ricky Ruiz was shown a straight red card after committing a foul in his defensive half.

Juan Tejeda opened the scoring 13 minutes later, connecting on the end of a miss hit shot from Sam Williams to give the Switchbacks a 1-0 lead. Locomotive found a response in the final minute of stoppage time in the opening half, as Tony Alfaro headed the ball home on a perfect corner from Alex Méndez.

Colorado Springs regained the lead in the 70th minute as Jonas Fjeldberg slotted the ball past the goalkeeper to make it 2-1.

El Paso found themselves with multiple chances in the closing minutes but were unable to find a second goal to tie the match and keep things going.

Locomotive will be back in action on Wednesday as they head to Detroit to take on Detroit City FC. Kickoff is set for 5:30 PM MT.

COS 2, ELP 1

Weidner Field

ATTENDANCE: 6092

MATCH NOTES

With his goal in tonight's match, Tony Alfaro now has two goals in the Prinx Tires USL Cup this season. He also scored the first goal for El Paso in their 2-1 win over Orange County SC.

Locomotive have struggled against Colorado Springs in recent years, posting a record of 1-2-4 in the last seven games. El Paso's last win over the Switchbacks came on May 5, 2023, and finished with a 3-2 scoreline.

El Paso has now been shown a straight red card in four of its last six games, including two in the match against Lexington SC. Locomotive lead the USL Championship with five and have seven total across all competitions.

SCORING SUMMARY

COS - 38' Juan Tejeda, 70' Jonas Fjeldberg

ELP - 47' Tony Alfaro

LINEUPS

COS - (4-1-4-1) Colin Shutler, Aidan Rocha, Garven Metusala, Talen Maples, Patrick Burner, Sam Williams (65' Speedy Williams), Yosuke Hanya (65' Jonas Fjeldberg), Frank Daroma (65' Adrien Perez), Tyreek Magee (82' Kisa Kiingi), Sadam Masereka (65' Brennan Creek), Juan Tejada

Subs Not Used:

ELP - (4-2-3-1) Abraham Romero, Ricky Ruiz, Tony Alfaro, Kofi Twumasi, Álvaro Quezada (66' Memo Diaz), Danny Gomez (66' Robert Coronado), Eric Calvillo, Amando Moreno (77' Diego Abitia), Alex Méndez (66' Beto Avila), Gabi Torres, Rubio Rubín (82' Omar Mora)

Subs Not Used:

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

COS - 9' Sadam Masereka, 90+2' Garven Metusala, 90+2' Speedy Williams

ELP - 25' Ricky Ruiz (Red), 39' Abraham Romero, 90+1' Memo Diaz

MATCH STATS: COS | ELP

GOALS: 2|1

ASSISTS: 2|1

POSSESSION: 55|45

SHOTS: 20|8

SHOTS ON GOAL: 4|2

SAVES: 1|2

FOULS: 16|11

OFFSIDES: 2|1

CORNERS: 2|3







United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 7, 2026

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