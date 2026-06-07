Switchbacks Clinch Spot in Quarterfinals for the Prinx Tires USL Cup

Published on June 7, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC News Release









Colorado Springs Switchbacks' Patrick Burner in action

(Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC) Colorado Springs Switchbacks' Patrick Burner in action(Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC)

Colorado Springs, CO - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC beat El Paso Locomotive 2-1, earning a spot in the Prinx Tires USL Cup Quarterfinals.

Originally scheduled for a 7 pm kickoff, the match was delayed nearly three hours due to rain and lightning in the area. With home-field advantage, the Switchbacks remained focused through the weather delay and took the field at 9:50 p.m.

The match took a significant turn in the 25', when Switchbacks forward #17 Sadam Masereka collected a cross and drove toward goal. El Paso defender #12 Ricky Ruiz pulled Masereka's left arm to prevent a clear scoring opportunity, resulting in a straight red card and reducing the visitors to 10 men.

Colorado Springs broke through in the 38'. #20 Yosuke Hanya advanced toward the penalty area before finding #6 Sam Williams in the middle. Williams cleverly flicked the ball into the air, allowing #27 Juan Tejada to meet it with a header and send it into the back of the net for the opening goal.

El Paso responded just before halftime. In the 47', El Paso was awarded a corner kick, and #93 Tony Alfaro headed the ball in, leveling the score at the break.

The decisive moment came in the 70', when #10 Adrien Perez carried the ball into the box and delivered a quick pass to #7 Jonas Fjeldberg. Fjeldberg calmly placed his shot into the far-right corner of the net, restoring the Switchbacks' lead and securing the eventual 2-1 victory.

The Switchbacks controlled much of the contest, finishing with 60% possession, 20 total shots, and 431 accurate passes. Defensively, Colorado Springs recorded 14 interceptions, 12 clearances, and won five tackles.

With the win, Colorado Springs advances out of the group stage and into the Prinx Tires USL Cup Quarterfinals, for the first time in club history.

The Switchbacks next match is against Sacramento Republic at Weidner Field on June 13 for Mustache Night. Stay tuned for more updates and coverage, and be sure to follow us on social media @switchbacksfc or visit our website, HERE, for the latest news and information.

Post Match Quotes:

Alan McCann

Overall thoughts:

"The lads actually loved that we were playing tonight, and the reaction when they found their game was on, they knew we wanted them more than them. That was the feeling in there anyway. And that creates a really positive atmosphere, and we were able to start okay, and then we took control of the game, and then the red card happened. We're seeing the same old problem with people, for instance, their own game management. On the back end of the 1st half, a small loss of structure, then they get the corner, and we lose the duel in the corner. And then I just love the second-half subs that came in. When you can bring Speedy Williams, Jonas Fjeldberg, Adrien Perez, and Brennan Creek off the bench all at the same time, we're in a really good spot. That's how we wanted it when we created the roster. That, for me, is where the joy is. We just have to manage the back end of the game a little bit better. We give them too many chances. fail too many times here. But we've got the capabilities of doing this. So it's something we all together have to kind of dig down in deep and figure it out because I believe it's our one Achilles heel right now."

On our past performances, and the matches ahead:

"Well, we talked about from the Oakland game, and after that poor result in Vegas, we talked about now sticking a group of results together, whether it's cup or whether it's league, we obviously have to claw back, whether it's a data point or whether it's just internally, we've dropped too many games in the league with our inconsistency. So we then have to build a bit of momentum in the league. So going away to Oakland was a huge result. They're very well organized, and you're gonna come up against quality again. You know, and we'll have Sacramento Republic, we'll have FC Tulsa, and then we'll have San Antonio. That's a big month. So yeah, we're really looking forward to doing that, and this result here helps. And there were some very, very good individual performers. But I think overall a good team performance. Just need to shore up a couple of pits, but you know me, I'm miserable. I'm always gonna look at the negative part, because I chase perfection, and I know this group has so many levels to them, too. And when they execute it, they can be really, really impressive. So that's what we continue to chase. But I'm not gonna skip past the positives. There were so many, many very good individual performers, and overall, a good team performance."

Jonas Fjeldberg:

On tonight's victory against El Paso:

"It was a good performance overall. We thought we could have been a little bit more dangerous, especially when they went down to 10 men. But considering the circumstances, having to wait due to the weather delay. So things like this that you can't really account for. We dealt with it, and no better motivator than now to get us ready for a game at 10:30 pm."

Juan Tejada:

On tonight's performance:

"Like, I've always said, I love opening the can in the games, 1-0. I think the guys' professionalism in everybody showed; it was tough. I mean, a lot of uncertainty at the beginning of the game, if we were going to play, if it's going to get canceled. The guys came here, and we battled. I'm so grateful for the fans that stayed. It means a lot, and they pushed us to battle till the end."

Match Statistics:

Saves: COS: Colin Shutler (1) ELP: Abraham Romero (2)

Goals: COS: Tejada (A: Sam Williams) (38'), Fjeldberg (A: Perez) (70') ELP: Alfaro (A: Mendez) (45+2')

YC:COS: Masereka (9'), Metusala (90+2'), Speedy Williams (90+2') ELP: Romero (39'), Diaz (90+1') RC: Ruiz (25')

Images from this story







United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 7, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.