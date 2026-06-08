Brooklyn FC Cruises Past Portland Hearts of Pine, 5-1 in the Prinx Tires USL Cup

Published on June 7, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Brooklyn FC News Release







Brooklyn, New York - Brooklyn FC returned home to Maimonides Park for a Prinx Tires USL Cup match against Portland Hearts of Pine, where they won 5-1.The match was delayed 30 minutes due to lightning in the area, but the weather remained beautiful through the afternoon. Brooklyn played a lower-division team, Portland, who compete in USL League One. They showed off their attacking strength as the effort moved them into second place in Group 5, just one point behind Hartford Athletic with 1 game left in the Group Stage.

Brooklyn found its opener in just the 8th minute through forward Markus Anderson, who marked his return to the starting lineup with a goal. Defender Thomas Vancaeyezeele chipped a ball over the top, which found the head of Anderson.

The pressure continued as Anderson had another shot just two minutes later that went over the crossbar. Another two minutes later saw a long shot from midfielder Peter Mangione go inches past the far post.

Portland answered back in the 19th minute through forward Aboubacar Camara who took advantage of a long ball from the back and raced towards the Brooklyn goal, slotting past the goalkeeper.

Brooklyn was not deterred by the equalizer and continued with its attacking intent. Midfielder CJ Olney Jr hit a shot from outside of the box that scraped the outside of the post and went wide.

Brooklyn found its go-ahead goal in the 36th minute as forward Stefan Stojanovic scored for the second match in a row. Defender Gabriel Alves made a forward run before cutting the ball back to Stojanovic, who was able to calmly score from around the penalty spot.

Stojanovic then found his second goal in stoppage time of the first half. He received the ball in midfield and unleashed a screamer from outside of the box, and Brooklyn went into halftime leading 3-1.

Vancaeyezeele, who already had an assist in the match, got in on the scoring action in the 55th minute. A corner from Olney found the head of Vancaeyezeele, who towered over the Portland defenders.

Just two minutes later, Portland substitute JayTee Kamara got a red card after he stuck a leg out and took down Alves.

The team took advantage of the space and scored a counter-attack in the 70th minute. Midfielder Abdoulaye Kante broke free down the right wing before playing a low cross across the six-yard box, which found Anderson at the back post, who slotted into an empty net for his second of the day.

SCORING SUMMARY

Brooklyn FC: Markus Anderson 8', 70', Stefan Stojanovic 36', 45+2', Thomas Vancaeyezeele 55',

Portland: Aboubacar Camara 19'

DISCPLINE

Brooklyn FC: Vuk Latinovich 75' (Yellow)

Portland: JayTee Kamara 57' (Red), Kemali Green 60' (Yellow)

LINEUPS

Brooklyn FC - Lukas Burns; Thomas Vancaeyezeele, Gabriel Alves, Callum Frogson, Vuk Latinovich, Tommy McNamara (C) (John Klein 69'), Stefan Stojanovic (Abdoulaye Kanté 61'), Malik Pinto, Peter Mangione (Jaden Servania 69'), CJ Olney Jr. (Shaan Hundal 69'), Markus Anderson (Pierre Da Silva 76')

Unused Substitutes: Jackson Lee, JC Obregon

Portland - Kash Oladapo; Mo Mohamed, Joshua Drack (Esteban Espinosa 65'), Kemali Green, Brecc Evans (Sergine Faye 73'), Mateo Kidd, Lagos Kunga (JayTee Kamara 45'), Diogo Barbosa (Khalid Hersi 73'), Walter Varela, Ollie Wright (C), Aboubacar Camara (Zion Scarlett 65')

Unused Substitutes: Hunter Morse, Tyler Huck







United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 7, 2026

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