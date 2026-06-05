Brooklyn Shows up for the World Cup with Events Across the Borough

Published on June 5, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Brooklyn FC News Release







Brooklyn has never needed an excuse to gather around soccer. Long before the World Cup arrived in North America, the sport already lived in the borough's bars, parks, immigrant communities and neighborhood clubs. But with the 2026 tournament finally here, that energy is spreading across Brooklyn in a much bigger way.

This summer, World Cup watch parties and fan events will take over waterfront parks, libraries, beer halls, rooftops and neighborhood pubs from Sunset Park to Williamsburg. Some are massive public gatherings built around giant screens and all-day programming. Others are smaller community spaces where the match becomes part of a broader cultural celebration.

Here are some of the biggest World Cup events and watch spots happening across Brooklyn this summer.

1. Brooklyn Fan Zone (Brooklyn Bridge Park)

The Brooklyn Fan Zone at Brooklyn Bridge Park is expected to become the borough's main public World Cup gathering space this summer. Set along the East River waterfront, the event combines match screenings with food vendors, music and cultural programming, creating a viewing experience that feels distinctly Brooklyn.

During major matches, the park will likely draw a mix of families, tourists, neighborhood residents and serious soccer fans, especially once the knockout rounds begin. The waterfront setting and skyline views should make this one of the most visually memorable places in the city to watch the tournament.

Because this is one of Brooklyn's biggest official World Cup activations, expect heavy crowds for marquee games. Arriving early is the best move if you want a good viewing spot, particularly for U.S. matches and late-stage knockout games.

Where: Brooklyn Bridge Park, Brooklyn's East River waterfront

When: Select dates from June 13 to July 19, 2026

Cost: Free

2. Brooklyn Public Library (Central Library Branch)

Not every World Cup event in Brooklyn is built around giant crowds and packed bars. The Brooklyn Public Library is hosting a public watch event that offers a quieter, more community-oriented viewing experience.

The screening at the Central Library's Info Commons Lab should feel calmer and more relaxed than most traditional watch parties, with a mix of soccer fans, families, students and neighborhood residents gathering indoors to watch together.

That makes it a strong option for people who actually want to hear commentary, follow the match closely and avoid the chaos of larger fan zones. Its location at Grand Army Plaza also makes it one of the easier World Cup events to reach by subway.

Where: Central Library, Info Commons Lab, 10 Grand Army Plaza, Brooklyn

When: Wednesday, June 17, 2026, 1:00 pm - 3:15 pm

Cost: Free

3. Haiti Cultural Exchange (Fort Greene)

Centered around Haiti's matches against Brazil, Scotland and Morocco, the Lakay Foutbòl events hosted by Haiti Cultural Exchange are expected to function as both a watch party and a broader community gathering tied to Brooklyn's Haitian diaspora. Music, food and neighborhood energy will likely shape the atmosphere as much as the matches themselves.

Because the events are RSVP-based and hosted inside a smaller cultural space, arriving early is probably smart, especially for a later-evening kickoff.

Where: Haiti Cultural Exchange, 35 Lafayette Ave, Brooklyn

When: Multiple days and times (check Eventbrite)

Cost: Free with RSVP

4. Music Hall of Williamsburg (Williamsburg)

The official World Cup pre-party at Music Hall of Williamsburg is less about watching a match and more about kicking off the tournament atmosphere before the public viewing schedule fully ramps up across the city.

Set in one of Brooklyn's best-known music venues, the event will likely draw a younger nightlife crowd looking for live-music energy and a social start to the World Cup weekend. Expect more of a festival-style atmosphere than a traditional sports watch party, with the focus centered on celebration rather than tactics or match analysis.

Where: Music Hall of Williamsburg, Brooklyn

When: Friday, June 12, 2026

Cost: Ticketed

5. Soccer Streets for NYC Schools

Not every World Cup celebration in Brooklyn is happening at a bar or fan zone. Some of the most meaningful events this summer will take place directly outside local schools.

Through the Soccer Streets initiative, Street Lab is partnering with the NYC Mayor's Office, NYC Department of Transportation, NYC Public Schools, and Chobani to help 50 New York City public schools host neighborhood soccer celebrations leading up to the 2026 World Cup.

From May 1 through June 26, streets outside participating schools will temporarily transform into public gathering spaces where students, families and neighbors can play soccer, make flags, create murals and celebrate the tournament together. The program is specifically designed to be accessible and community-oriented, with activities built for different ages and ability levels rather than highly competitive play.

Some schools will receive fully produced "signature events" operated directly by Street Lab, while others will receive DIY kits with soccer equipment, art materials and seating elements so schools can run their own celebrations.

Where: Participating NYC public schools across Brooklyn and New York City

When: May 1 through June 26, 2026

Cost: Free

7. Soccer Bars Throughout Brooklyn

Beyond the larger fan zones and official events, plenty of Brooklyn bars are either actively promoting World Cup coverage or are very likely to screen matches throughout the tournament as part of their regular soccer programming. Many of these venues are also part of the Brooklyn FC partner program, meaning they already serve as gathering spaces for supporters throughout the season.

As always with major tournaments, it's smart to confirm match schedules, reservations and sound policies beforehand, especially for marquee games and knockout-round matches.

Some of the strongest soccer-bar options across the borough include:

Kitty Kiernans (Bay Ridge)

Boardwalk Beer Garden (Coney Island)

Surf City Pizzeria (Coney Island)

Fulton Hall (Fort Greene)

Threes Brewing (Gowanus)

Threes Brewing (Greenpoint)

Highbury Pub (Kensington)

Beer Garage (Park Slope)

Black Horse Pub (Park Slope)

Paddy's of Park Slope (Park Slope)

The Dram Shop Bar (Park Slope)

Soccer Tavern (Sunset Park)

Fancy Free (Fort Greene)

Roebling Sports Club (Williamsburg)

Berry Park (Williamsburg)

For a deeper breakdown of each venue - including atmosphere, addresses, food, neighborhood feel and why Brooklyn FC supporters gravitate toward them - check out our article 14 Soccer Bars to Watch Every Brooklyn FC Match.

FAQs

Where can I watch World Cup matches outdoors in Brooklyn?

Brooklyn Bridge Park's Brooklyn Fan Zone is the borough's main large-scale outdoor World Cup viewing destination, with waterfront screenings, food vendors, and cultural programming throughout the tournament.

Which Brooklyn World Cup bars are best for serious soccer fans?

Venues like Soccer Tavern, The Dram Shop Bar, Roebling Sports Club, and Highbury Pub are likely to attract more soccer-focused crowds with full-match coverage and stronger game-day atmospheres.

Where does Brooklyn FC play home matches?

Brooklyn FC plays home matches at Maimonides Park in Coney Island, steps from the beach and boardwalk.

Can I buy Brooklyn FC merch before attending a match?

Yes. Supporters can shop jerseys, scarves, and lifestyle apparel through Brooklyn FC Shop before heading to a match or World Cup watch party.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 5, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.