Brooklyn FC's Match at Sporting JAX Abandoned Due to Weather Conditions and Ends in 2-2 Draw

Published on May 31, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Brooklyn FC News Release







Jacksonville, Florida - Brooklyn FC Men travelled to Florida to take on Sporting JAX in a match that was abandoned 2-2 due to the weather.

Brooklyn took on fellow USL Championship newcomers Sporting Jacksonville in difficult Florida conditions including the heat and humidity before rain started to fall. Brooklyn got off to a fast start, with two goals for the away team within the first 25 minutes.

The first goal came after just 8 minutes, from midfielder Peter Mangione, who got his first goal for the club and his first ever in the USL Championship. A cross from CJ Olney found Juan Carlos Obregon, whose shot was saved by the JAX goalkeeper, Christian Olivares. Mangione was able to react quickly and tap in the rebound to open the scoring.

The Brooklyn pressure continued and they got their second goal of the day. An interception from defender Vuk Latinovich led to a breakaway for the Brooklyn attack. Another precise cross from Olney found its target in Stefan Stojanovic who headed down and got his third goal of the season.

Sporting JAX began to get back into the game and in the 29th minute a header from forward Emil Jääskeläinen flashed wide of the Brooklyn goal.

The home team eventually got its opening goal from defender Tyshawn Rose, who hit a powerful shot from the outside of the box past Brooklyn goalkeeper Jackson Lee.

Jacksonville kept piling the pressure and a 3v1 counterattack in the 39th minute was thwarted by midfielder Malik Pinto as Brooklyn went into halftime winning 2-1.

Brooklyn came out of halftime with attacking intent with back to back shots on target from Mangione and Obregon. Olivares, who had a positive display with seven saves, made the double save to keep the score at 2-1.

In the 55th minute, Jacksonville found their equalizer through midfielder Rafferty Pedder. Forward Kieran Sadlier dribbled down the left wing and drew Lee out from his goal, before cutting the ball back so Pedder could tap it in.

Substitutions for Brooklyn came in the 63rd minute including Jaden Servania, who made his 100th appearance in the USL Championship, and Johnny Klein, who made his debut for the club.

Around the 75th minute, rain began to fall and the game was delayed due to lightning in the area. The weather showed no signs of changing and eventually, the match was abandoned ending in a 2-2 draw.

SCORING SUMMARY

Brooklyn FC: Peter Mangione 8 ¬Â², Stefan Stojanovic 23'

Sporting JAX: Tyshawn Rose 37' Rafferty Pedder 55'

DISCPLINE

Brooklyn FC: N/A

Sporting JAX: Tyshawn Rose 45+1' (Yellow),

LINEUPS

Brooklyn FC - Jackson Lee; Gabriel Alves, Vuk Latinovich, Thomas Vancaeyezeele, Ryan McLaughlin, CJ Olney Jr., Malik Pinto, Tommy McNamara (C) (John Klein 64'), Peter Mangione (Jaden Servania 64'), Stefan Stojanovic (Abdoulaye Kanté 64'), Juan Carlos Obregón Jr.

Unused Substitutes: Lukas Burns, Callum Frogson, Rocco Romeo, Shaan Hundal, Taimu Okiyoshi.

Sporting JAX - Christian Olivares; Antonio Gomez, Ryan Edwards (C), Harvey Neville, Edgardo Rito (Luc Granitur 64'), Tyshawn Rose, Wan Kuzain, Rafferty Pedder, Jordan Rossiter, Kieran Sadlier, Emil Jääskeläinen.

Unused Substitutes: Jake McGuire, Wahab Ackwei, Ethan Dudley, Piero Elias, Jacob Evans, Adonijah Reid.

UP NEXT FOR BROOKLYN FC MEN

Brooklyn FC Men return home to Maimonides Park for another Prinx Tires USL Cup match to face Portland Hearts of Pine on June 7 at 3:00 PM ET.

Brooklyn will then go back on the road for two more USL Championship matches against Louisville City on June 13th and Indy Eleven on June 17th.

Multiple home match ticketing options, including multi-game and single-game, are available. Tickets are available on SeatGeek.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 31, 2026

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