Miami FC Unable to Find Breakthrough in Pittsburgh

Published on May 31, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Miami FC News Release







Pittsburgh, PA - Miami FC fell 2-0 on the road Saturday night against Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC at F.N.B. Stadium after a tightly contested first half gave way to a strong second-half performance from the hosts.

The match began with both sides looking to establish possession, while Miami showed early attacking intent through a pair of corner kicks inside the opening minutes. Pittsburgh gradually found its rhythm and created the first dangerous opportunity of the evening in the 22nd minute, but Felipe Rodriguez came up with an excellent save to deny Sam Bassett and keep the match scoreless.

Miami responded with several promising moments of its own. Rodrigo da Costa nearly opened the scoring with a dangerous free kick from distance in the 26th minute, while Gerald Díaz tested Pittsburgh goalkeeper Nico Campuzano shortly after with a shot from inside the box.

As the first half progressed, Pittsburgh increased the pressure and generated several chances around Miami's penalty area. The Miami back line stood firm, with Riyon Tori producing an important defensive stop in the 40th minute to deny a dangerous opportunity. Rodriguez continued to provide stability in goal as the sides entered halftime deadlocked at 0-0.

The breakthrough came shortly after the restart. In the 49th minute, Albert Dikwa connected with a cross inside the six-yard box and headed home to give Pittsburgh a 1-0 advantage.

The goal shifted momentum in favor of the Riverhounds, who continued to push forward throughout the second half. Rodriguez was called into action several times, making key saves to keep Miami within reach as the visitors searched for an equalizer.

Head Coach Gaston Maddoni turned to his bench throughout the half, introducing Brandon Bent, Alexander Naranjo, Mame Diallo, Tommy Musto and Tulu in an effort to change the match. Miami continued to battle, but Pittsburgh remained dangerous on the counterattack.

The hosts doubled their lead in the 73rd minute when Charles Ahl finished off a fast break to make it 2-0.

Miami continued to push forward during the closing stages and nearly found a late opening in stoppage time when Mame Diallo's effort inside the box was blocked. Despite the late pressure, Pittsburgh held on to secure the victory.

Miami FC returns to action on June 13 with a road trip to face Oakland Roots SC before coming home to Pitbull Stadium on June 24 for Father's Night against Orange County SC. Tickets for Father's Night are available now at MiamiFC.com or by calling 844-MIAMIFC.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 31, 2026

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