Hounds Pass Introduced to Launch Fan Affordability Initiative

Published on May 31, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC News Release







PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC announces the launch of the Hounds Pass, a new limited-time and limited-quantity ticket offering designed to give fans an even more flexible and affordable way to experience summer nights at F.N.B. Stadium.

Building on the club's longstanding commitment to delivering one of the best values in Pittsburgh sports and entertainment, the Hounds Pass gives fans access to 12 Riverhounds home matches for just $60. The pass includes standing-room access to Riverhounds matches through the rest of the 2026 regular season.

While enjoying another season of strong attendance and continued demand at F.N.B. Stadium, the Hounds Pass creates additional opportunities for fans to be part of the match day atmosphere through popular social viewing areas throughout the venue, including the Surfside CrossBar and the Goal Line Alley behind the net on the West End. While reserved seating and general admission sections continue to be in high demand, the new pass offers a flexible way for more supporters to join the crowd and experience Riverhounds soccer.

"At a time when many families and fans are feeling the impact of rising everyday costs, we want to continue finding ways to make Riverhounds match days as accessible as possible," Riverhounds President Jeff Garner said. "We've always taken pride in offering an affordable sports and entertainment experience, and the Hounds Pass is another way for us to proactively support our fans while welcoming even more people into the atmosphere that has made F.N.B. Stadium such a special place."

Pass holders will be able to claim their tickets beginning two days before each eligible match, creating a simple and flexible option for fans looking to enjoy Riverhounds soccer throughout the regular season. With 12 tickets included, the Hounds Pass averages just $5 per match.

The new offering complements the club's existing ticket options, including season memberships, which continue to provide the best reserved seating value, priority access and a variety of exclusive member benefits.

In addition to the Hounds Pass, the club also introduces a new value concessions option for all fans. A discounted meal combo including a hot dog, chips and a soda or water will be available for $9.99 at Center Back Bites behind Section 102.

The affordability initiative will continue in the coming weeks with the launch of new value merchandise offerings, including a $15 T-shirt and $15 hat, giving supporters additional ways to represent the club at an accessible price point.

Together, the new ticket, concessions and merchandise offerings are part of the club's broader effort to continue making Riverhounds match days welcoming, memorable and attainable for fans across the region.

"F.N.B. Stadium is one of the best summer environments in the city," Garner said. "Whether someone joins us once a year or all season long, we want coming to a Riverhounds match to feel easy, fun and within reach. This initiative is about continuing to serve our fans with great value while creating even more ways for people to experience a night with us."







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