Second-Half Surge Pushes Hounds Past Miami

Published on May 30, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC News Release







PITTSBURGH - Albert Dikwa and Charles Ahl scored to break a halftime deadlock, and the Pittsburgh Riverhounds returned from a 15-day layoff to capture a 2-0 win over Miami FC tonight at F.N.B. Stadium.

Nico Campuzano needed only one save to record his second straight clean sheet for the Hounds (5-4-1), and Ahl, a Florida native, has now scored in all three career matches against Miami (4-4-4).

The match was played in front of a sellout crowd of 6,053, the third-largest regular season crowd in F.N.B. Stadium history.

First half

The Hounds got an early chance when Ahl drove toward the box off a turnover, winning a free kick after being tripped up by Rodrigo da Costa. Eliot Goldthorp hit the 10th-minute free kick over the wall, but he shot didn't dip in time, hitting the top of the net.

Miami had its own free kick chance in the 26th minute, but da Costa's effort curled wide of the right post and a diving Campuzano.

Goldthorp continued to get in threatening positions all night, and in the 28th minute, he lashed a shot across the face of goal after carrying it forward from the front of the center circle. The English forward finished with seven total shots and forced two of Miami goalkeeper Felipe Rodriguez's four saves.

Second half

The Hounds got the ball into the Miami box early, and it paid off in the 49th minute.

Ahl broke down the left wing and set a ball across the front of goal that neither Goldthorp nor Dikwa could reach. Perrin Barnes tracked down the cross on the right side and chipped the ball back across to the left, where Dikwa slipped around the defense and scored his sixth goal of the season with a lunging header.

Tempers rose midway through the half when Robbie Mertz and Miami's Riyon Tori tangled in front of the Miami bench. Both players were cautioned, but cooler heads prevailed.

Ahl doubled the lead in the 73rd minute after an excellent team move that started when Owen Mikoy won the ball near midfield. Six Hounds touched the ball, culminating with Dikwa laying a soft pass wider for Ahl to finish from the left side of the box for his first goal of the season.

Modelo Man of the Match

Albert Dikwa added another two goal contributions to his 2026 tally by scoring his sixth of the season and assisting Ahl's goal. After being held to just four passes in the first half, he sprang to life with six second-half touches in the Miami box, and was a constant threat to the Miami center backs.

What's next?

After adding another league win, the Hounds hit the road to face the Charleston Battery in a Prinx Tires USL Cup match next Saturday, June 6. The Hounds need at least a draw - and possibly a win - to stay in contention in Group 6 of the USL Cup.

Riverhounds SC lineup (4-3-3) - Nico Campuzano; Lasse Kelp, Owen Mikoy, Victor Souza (Illal Osumanu 83'), Perrin Barnes; Sam Bassett, Danny Griffin (Jackson Walti 63'), Robbie Mertz; Charles Ahl (Junior Etou 74'), Albert Dikwa (Trevor Amann 74'), Eliot Goldthorp (Max Viera 83')

Miami FC lineup (4-3-3) - Felipe Rodriguez; Alessandro Milesi (Brandon Bent 57'), Angelo Calfo, Daltyn Knutson (Tulu 76'), Bachir Ndiaye; Joel Soñora, Riyon Tori (Tommy Musto 76'), Gerald Diaz; Arney Rocha, Mathieu Ndongo (Alex Naranjo 70'), Rodrigo da Costa (Mame Diallo 70')

Scoring summary

PIT - Albert Dikwa 49' (Perrin Barnes)

PIT - Charles Ahl 73' (Albert Dikwa)

Discipline summary

MIA - Rodrigo da Costa 9' (caution - tactical foul)

MIA - Alessandro Milesi 39' (caution - delaying restart)

MIA - Riyon Tori 69' (caution - unsporting behavior)

PIT - Robbie Mertz 69' (caution - unsporting behavior)







United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 30, 2026

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