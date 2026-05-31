LSU Men: Lexington SC Breaks the Ice with Wild Win in El Paso

Published on May 30, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Lexington SC News Release







EL PASO, Texas - Lexington Sporting Club took care of business on the road Saturday evening with a 4-1 win over El Paso Locomotive FC, its highest scoring tally in league play this season.

It was a wacky evening in the Lone Star State as El Paso was shown two red cards and kickstarted the goal party with an own goal in the 9' minute.

Marcus Epps doubled Lexington's lead just before halftime with his first goal of the season with a charging effort down the left flank.

In the second half, forward Phillip Goodrum added a third for Lexington in the 64' minute before substitute Tarik Scott bagged the Greens' fourth of the evening.

El Paso got one back when it converted a penalty in the 89' minute, but Lexington was well on its way to victory by that point in the match.

With the result, LSC claimed its first victory away from home in 2026 and moved to 3W-5L-3D overall.

Final stats and post-match quotes from head coach Mac Hemmi, forward Marcus Epps and forward Tarik Scott are attached.

HIGHLIGHTS

https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/12REcS2Btynz9QMBMGOLGqtJm9xellu9I?usp=drive_link

GOALS

LEX: 9' Álvaro Quizada (OG)

LEX: 44' Marcus Epps (assist: Nick Firmino)

LEX: 64' Phillip Goodrum (assist: Aaron Molloy)

LEX: 81' Tarik Scott

LINEUPS

LEX: Oliver Semmle, Joe Hafferty, Arturo Ordóñez (85' Marqes Muir), Kendall Burks, Xavier Zengue, Aaron Molloy, Blaine Ferri, Marcus Epps (71' Alfredo Midence), Nick Firmino (85' Milo Yosef), Latif Blessing (79' Tarik Scott), Phillip Goodrum (71' Malik Henry-Scott)

ELP: Sebastian Mora-Mora, Ricky Ruiz, Noah Dollenmayer, Kofi Twumasi (75' Tony Alfaro), Álvaro Quizada (36' Rubio Rubín), Eric Calvillo, Robert Coronado, Gabi Torres (45' Amando Moreno), Alex Méndez (69' Daniel Gomez), Guillermo Diaz (69' Nicolás Cardona), Diego Abitia

UP NEXT

Lexington concludes a three-match road trip Saturday, June 6 at Detroit City FC in the Second Round of the Prinx Tires USL Cup. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. ET.

# # #

About Lexington Sporting Club

Lexington Sporting Club is a U.S. Soccer professional soccer club competing in the USL Championship (U.S. Soccer Second Division men's professional soccer), and in the Gainbridge Super League (U.S. Soccer First Division women's professional soccer). The two professional teams are the pinnacle of the soccer ecosystem in Lexington that features more than 1,000 players within its youth and academy systems. Lexington SC has recently opened a 7,500-seat, state-of-the-art stadium, indoor facilities and training fields.

Media Contacts:

Nolan Galbreath

Director of Communications and Public Relations

Lexington Sporting Club

ngalbreath@lexsporting.com

(832) 326-2587

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[Image] USL Championship Match Recap

Lexington Sporting Club

May 30, 2026

Match Recap: Lexington Sporting Club 4-1 El Paso Locomotive FC May 30, 2026 Southwest University Park | El Paso, Texas

EL PASO, Texas - Lexington Sporting Club took care of business on the road Saturday evening with a 4-1 win over El Paso Locomotive FC, its highest scoring tally in league play this season. It was a wacky evening in the Lone Star State as El Paso was shown two red cards and kickstarted the goal party with an own goal in the 9' minute. Marcus Epps doubled Lexington's lead just before halftime with his first goal of the season with a charging effort down the left flank. In the second half, forward Phillip Goodrum added a third for Lexington in the 64' minute before substitute Tarik Scott bagged the Greens' fourth of the evening. El Paso got one back when it converted a penalty in the 89' minute, but Lexington was well on its way to victory by that point in the match. With the result, LSC claimed its first victory away from home in 2026 and moved to 3W-5L-3D overall. Final stats and post-match quotes from head coach Mac Hemmi, forward Marcus Epps and forward Tarik Scott are attached. HIGHLIGHTS https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/12REcS2Btynz9QMBMGOLGqtJm9xellu9I?usp=drive_link GOALS LEX: 9' Álvaro Quizada (OG)

LEX: 44' Marcus Epps (assist: Nick Firmino)

LEX: 64' Phillip Goodrum (assist: Aaron Molloy)

LEX: 81' Tarik Scott LINEUPS LEX: Oliver Semmle, Joe Hafferty, Arturo Ordóñez (85' Marqes Muir), Kendall Burks, Xavier Zengue, Aaron Molloy, Blaine Ferri, Marcus Epps (71' Alfredo Midence), Nick Firmino (85' Milo Yosef), Latif Blessing (79' Tarik Scott), Phillip Goodrum (71' Malik Henry-Scott) ELP: Sebastian Mora-Mora, Ricky Ruiz, Noah Dollenmayer, Kofi Twumasi (75' Tony Alfaro), Álvaro Quizada (36' Rubio Rubín), Eric Calvillo, Robert Coronado, Gabi Torres (45' Amando Moreno), Alex Méndez (69' Daniel Gomez), Guillermo Diaz (69' Nicolás Cardona), Diego Abitia UP NEXT Lexington concludes a three-match road trip Saturday, June 6 at Detroit City FC in the Second Round of the Prinx Tires USL Cup. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. ET. # # # About Lexington Sporting Club Lexington Sporting Club is a U.S. Soccer professional soccer club competing in the USL Championship (U.S. Soccer Second Division men's professional soccer), and in the Gainbridge Super League (U.S. Soccer First Division women's professional soccer). The two professional teams are the pinnacle of the soccer ecosystem in Lexington that features more than 1,000 players within its youth and academy systems. Lexington SC has recently opened a 7,500-seat, state-of-the-art stadium, indoor facilities and training fields.

Media Contacts:

Nolan Galbreath

Director of Communications and Public Relations

Lexington Sporting Club

ngalbreath@lexsporting.com

(832) 326-2587

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USL Championship Match Recap

Lexington Sporting Club

May 30, 2026

Match Recap: Lexington Sporting Club 4-1 El Paso Locomotive FC

May 30, 2026

Southwest University Park | El Paso, Texas

EL PASO, Texas - Lexington Sporting Club took care of business on the road Saturday evening with a 4-1 win over El Paso Locomotive FC, its highest scoring tally in league play this season.

It was a wacky evening in the Lone Star State as El Paso was shown two red cards and kickstarted the goal party with an own goal in the 9' minute.

Marcus Epps doubled Lexington's lead just before halftime with his first goal of the season with a charging effort down the left flank.

In the second half, forward Phillip Goodrum added a third for Lexington in the 64' minute before substitute Tarik Scott bagged the Greens' fourth of the evening.

El Paso got one back when it converted a penalty in the 89' minute, but Lexington was well on its way to victory by that point in the match.

With the result, LSC claimed its first victory away from home in 2026 and moved to 3W-5L-3D overall.

Final stats and post-match quotes from head coach Mac Hemmi, forward Marcus Epps and forward Tarik Scott are attached.

HIGHLIGHTS

https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/12REcS2Btynz9QMBMGOLGqtJm9xellu9I?usp=drive_link

GOALS

LEX: 9' Álvaro Quizada (OG)

LEX: 44' Marcus Epps (assist: Nick Firmino)

LEX: 64' Phillip Goodrum (assist: Aaron Molloy)

LEX: 81' Tarik Scott

LINEUPS

LEX: Oliver Semmle, Joe Hafferty, Arturo Ordóñez (85' Marqes Muir), Kendall Burks, Xavier Zengue, Aaron Molloy, Blaine Ferri, Marcus Epps (71' Alfredo Midence), Nick Firmino (85' Milo Yosef), Latif Blessing (79' Tarik Scott), Phillip Goodrum (71' Malik Henry-Scott)

ELP: Sebastian Mora-Mora, Ricky Ruiz, Noah Dollenmayer, Kofi Twumasi (75' Tony Alfaro), Álvaro Quizada (36' Rubio Rubín), Eric Calvillo, Robert Coronado, Gabi Torres (45' Amando Moreno), Alex Méndez (69' Daniel Gomez), Guillermo Diaz (69' Nicolás Cardona), Diego Abitia

UP NEXT

Lexington concludes a three-match road trip Saturday, June 6 at Detroit City FC in the Second Round of the Prinx Tires USL Cup. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. ET.

# # #

About Lexington Sporting Club

Lexington Sporting Club is a U.S. Soccer professional soccer club competing in the USL Championship (U.S. Soccer Second Division men's professional soccer), and in the Gainbridge Super League (U.S. Soccer First Division women's professional soccer). The two professional teams are the pinnacle of the soccer ecosystem in Lexington that features more than 1,000 players within its youth and academy systems. Lexington SC has recently opened a 7,500-seat, state-of-the-art stadium, indoor facilities and training fields.

Media Contacts:

Nolan Galbreath

Director of Communications and Public Relations

Lexington Sporting Club

ngalbreath@lexsporting.com

(832) 326-2587

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OPTA LIVE MATCH REPORT USL Championship Saturday, May 30, 2026 at 9:00 PM EDT SOUTHWEST UNIVERSITY PARK EL PASO LOCOMOTIVE 1 - 4 LEXINGTON 1

OVERVIEW EL PASO LOCOMOTIVE VS LEXINGTON S C O R E B O A R D EL PASO LOCOMOTIVE R. RubÃ-n (89') 1 - 4 (0 - 2) LEXINGTON Ã. Quezada (9')(OG) M. Epps (44') P. Goodrum (64') T. Scott (81') L I N E U P S 1 Sebastian Mora-Mora 12 Ricky Ruiz 15 Noah Dollenmayer 21 Kofi Twumasi 18 Ãlvaro Quezada 6 Eric Calvillo (C) 30 Robert Coronado 16 Gabi Torres 19 Alex Méndez 23 Guillermo Diaz 9 Diego Abitia 17 Oliver Semmle 22 Joe Hafferty 4 Arturo Ordóñez 5 Kendall Burks 12 Xavier Zengue 6 Aaron Molloy (C) 16 Blaine Ferri 7 Marcus Epps 8 Nick Firmino 30 Latif Blessing 9 Phillip Goodrum B E N C H Nicolás Cardona 2 11 Alfredo Midence Daniel Gomez 5 14 Andrew Caborn Amando Moreno 10 18 Malik Henry-Scott Rubio RubÃ-n 14 19 Tarik Scott Omar Mora 28 20 Milo Yosef Kenneth Hoban 29 21 Marqes Muir Tony Alfaro 93 28 Trenton Kutch Abraham Romero (GK) 99 40 Garrett Addams (GK) M A N A G E R S Othoniel Gonzalez Masaki Hemmi O F F I C I A L S Referee Mathew Corrigan Assistant Referees Ricardo Ocampo & Jacobo Zuniga Fourth Official William Hale 2

MATCH STATISTICS EL PASO LOCOMOTIVE VS LEXINGTON S C O R E B O A R D EL PASO LOCOMOTIVE R. RubÃ-n (89') 1 - 4 (0 - 2) LEXINGTON Ã. Quezada (9')(OG) M. Epps (44') P. Goodrum (64') T. Scott (81') G O A L S & R E D C A R D S R. RubÃ-n (89') Ã. Quezada (9')(OG), M. Epps (44', A: Nick Firmino), P. Goodrum (64', A: A. Molloy), T. Scott (81') D. Abitia (29'), R. Coronado (62') M A T C H S T A T I S T I C S Home Team Statistic Away Team 42.6 Possession % 57.4 0.99 Expected Goals 2.31 7 Total Shots 22 1 Shots on Target 8 4 Shots Off Target 8 2 Shots Blocked 6 3 Shots from Inside the Box 12 7 Touches Inside the Opp. Box 34 365 Passes 484 80.0 Passing Accuracy % 85.7 66 Passes in Final Third 135 57.6 Passing Accuracy in Final Third % 77.0 3 Crosses (excluding corners) 4 3 Corners Taken 7 1 Offsides 1 12 Fouls 15 1 Yellow Cards 2 2 Red Cards 0 3

MATCH TIMELINE EL PASO LOCOMOTIVE VS LEXINGTON S C O R E B O A R D EL PASO LOCOMOTIVE R. RubÃ-n (89') 1 - 4 (0 - 2) LEXINGTON Ã. Quezada (9')(OG) M. Epps (44') P. Goodrum (64') T. Scott (81') M A T C H T I M E L I N E Minute 9' Own Goal - Ã. Quezada Red Card - D. Abitia 29' Substitution - R. RubÃ-n (In)/Ã. Quezada (Out) 36' 44' Goal - M. Epps (A: Nick Firmino) Substitution - A. Moreno (In)/Gabi Torres (Out) 45' Yellow Card - K. Twumasi 55' Red Card - R. Coronado 62' 64' Goal - P. Goodrum (A: A. Molloy) Substitution - N. Cardona (In)/G. Diaz (Out) 69' Substitution - D. Gomez (In)/A. Méndez (Out) 69' 70' Yellow Card - P. Goodrum 71' Substitution - A. Midence (In)/M. Epps (Out) 71' Substitution - M. Henry-Scott (In)/P. Goodrum (Out) Substitution - T. Alfaro (In)/K. Twumasi (Out) 75' 79' Yellow Card - Arturo Ordóñez 79' Substitution - T. Scott (In)/L. Blessing (Out) 81' Goal - T. Scott 85' Substitution - M. Muir (In)/Arturo Ordóñez (Out) 85' Substitution - M. Yosef (In)/Nick Firmino (Out) Goal - R. RubÃ-n 89' 4

TOP 5 PLAYERS EL PASO LOCOMOTIVE VS LEXINGTON El Paso Locomotive Top 5 Players S H O T S Rubio RubÃ-n 3 Kofi Twumasi 1 Ãlvaro Quezada 1 Gabi Torres 1 Alex Méndez 1 S H O T S O N T A R G E T Rubio RubÃ-n 1 C H A N C E S C R E A T E D Eric Calvillo 3 Robert Coronado 1 Alex Méndez 1 Guillermo Diaz 1 C O M P L E T E D PA S S E S Kofi Twumasi 38 Robert Coronado 35 Ricky Ruiz 34 Noah Dollenmayer 34 Eric Calvillo 33 C O M P L E T E D PA S S E S F I N A L T H I R D Eric Calvillo 6 Ricky Ruiz 5 Robert Coronado 5 Sebastian Mora-Mora 4 Noah Dollenmayer 3 C R O S S E S A T T E M P T E D Eric Calvillo 2 Gabi Torres 1 Alex Méndez 1 Guillermo Diaz 1 S U C C E S S F U L D R I B B L E S Gabi Torres 1 T A C K L E S W O N Gabi Torres 2 Ricky Ruiz 1 Eric Calvillo 1 Alex Méndez 1 Guillermo Diaz 1 R E C O V E R I E S Sebastian Mora-Mora 8 Kofi Twumasi 5 Daniel Gomez 4 Robert Coronado 3 Rubio RubÃ-n 2 5

TOP 5 PLAYERS EL PASO LOCOMOTIVE VS LEXINGTON Lexington Top 5 Players S H O T S Aaron Molloy 7 Marcus Epps 3 Phillip Goodrum 3 Blaine Ferri 2 Nick Firmino 2 S H O T S O N T A R G E T Aaron Molloy 2 Marcus Epps 2 Phillip Goodrum 2 Nick Firmino 1 Tarik Scott 1 C H A N C E S C R E A T E D Blaine Ferri 6 Nick Firmino 5 Aaron Molloy 4 Phillip Goodrum 2 Joe Hafferty 1 C O M P L E T E D PA S S E S Aaron Molloy 91 Blaine Ferri 57 Nick Firmino 42 Arturo Ordóñez 36 Joe Hafferty 35 C O M P L E T E D PA S S E S F I N A L T H I R D Aaron Molloy 22 Blaine Ferri 16 Nick Firmino 16 Joe Hafferty 14 Alfredo Midence 8 C R O S S E S A T T E M P T E D Aaron Molloy 4 Blaine Ferri 3 Xavier Zengue 2 S U C C E S S F U L D R I B B L E S Joe Hafferty 1 Aaron Molloy 1 Blaine Ferri 1 Nick Firmino 1 Malik Henry-Scott 1 T A C K L E S W O N Latif Blessing 5 Nick Firmino 3 Joe Hafferty 1 Xavier Zengue 1 Aaron Molloy 1 R E C O V E R I E S Blaine Ferri 7 Oliver Semmle 6 Joe Hafferty 5 Aaron Molloy 5 Latif Blessing 5 6

EXPECTED GOALS EL PASO LOCOMOTIVE VS LEXINGTON El Paso Locomotive Expected Goals E L PA S O L O C O M O T I V E X G # Player xG 14 Rubio RubÃ-n 0.84 21 Kofi Twumasi 0.09 16 Gabi Torres 0.02 18 Ãlvaro Quezada 0.02 19 Alex Méndez 0.01 Probability Goal On Target Off Target Note: Some shots may have been taken from the same location.

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EXPECTED GOALS EL PASO LOCOMOTIVE VS LEXINGTON Lexington Expected Goals L E X I N G T O N X G # Player xG 19 Tarik Scott 0.56 9 Phillip Goodrum 0.56 7 Marcus Epps 0.28 11 Alfredo Midence 0.27 16 Blaine Ferri 0.20 6 Aaron Molloy 0.16 20 Milo Yosef 0.14 30 Latif Blessing 0.08 8 Nick Firmino 0.06 12 Xavier Zengue 0.01 Probability Goal On Target Off Target Note: Some shots may have been taken from the same location.

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AVERAGE POSITIONS & TOUCHES EL PASO LOCOMOTIVE VS LEXINGTON El Paso Locomotive Average Positions & Touches 1 12 15 21 18 6 30 16 19 23 9 93 2 5 10 14 E L PA S O L O C O M O T I V E T O U C H E S # Player Touches 12 Ricky Ruiz 67 6 Eric Calvillo 57 21 Kofi Twumasi 53 15 Noah Dollenmayer 49 19 Alex Méndez 42 1 Sebastian Mora-Mora 41 30 Robert Coronado 40 18 Ãlvaro Quezada 36 23 Guillermo Diaz 35 14 Rubio RubÃ-n 28 16 Gabi Torres 21 10 Amando Moreno 16 9 Diego Abitia 13 93 Tony Alfaro 10 2 Nicolás Cardona 9 5 Daniel Gomez 7 9

AVERAGE POSITIONS & TOUCHES EL PASO LOCOMOTIVE VS LEXINGTON Lexington Average Positions & Touches 17 22 4 5 12 6 16 7 8 30 9 18 11 21 19 20 L E X I N G T O N T O U C H E S # Player Touches 6 Aaron Molloy 124 16 Blaine Ferri 75 22 Joe Hafferty 65 8 Nick Firmino 62 5 Kendall Burks 55 12 Xavier Zengue 55 4 Arturo Ordóñez 43 17 Oliver Semmle 37 7 Marcus Epps 36 30 Latif Blessing 27 11 Alfredo Midence 22 9 Phillip Goodrum 18 19 Tarik Scott 9 18 Malik Henry-Scott 8 20 Milo Yosef 6 10

TEAM FOCUS - EL PASO LOCOMOTIVE EL PASO LOCOMOTIVE VS LEXINGTON P L A Y E R S T A T I S T I C S Starting XI Subs Sebastian Mor a-Mor a Ricky Ruiz Noah Dollenma yer K ofi Twumasi Ãlv ar o Quezada Eric Calvillo Rober t Cor onado Gabi Torr es Alex Méndez Guillermo Diaz Diego Abitia Tony Alfar Nicolás Car dona Daniel Gomez A mando Mor eno Rubio RubÃ-n Actual Time Played 94:58 94:58 94:58 77:37 35:28 94:58 64:20 47:38 70:49 70:43 28:11 17:21 24:15 24:09 47:20 59:30 Goals 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 Assists 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Shots 0 0 0 1 1 0 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Shots on Target 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 Chances Created 0 0 0 0 0 3 1 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 Touches 41 67 49 53 36 57 40 21 42 35 13 10 9 7 16 28 Passes 32 43 41 42 27 41 35 11 29 20 8 7 4 6 7 12 Accurate Passes 18 34 34 38 16 33 35 9 25 14 6 4 3 5 6 12 Passing Accuracy 56.3 79.1 82.9 90.5 59.3 80.5 100 81.8 86.2 70 75 57.1 75 83.3 85.7 100 Passes in Final Third 11 10 5 4 6 8 5 2 3 4 2 1 0 0 4 1 Passing Accuracy in Final Third 36.4 50 60 50 33.3 75 100 50 100 50 50 0 0 0 75 100 Crosses (Inc. Corners) 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 Dribbles 0 1 0 1 0 0 0 2 1 2 0 0 0 0 2 0 Successful Dribbles 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Aerial Duels Won 0 0 1 1 0 0 0 1 1 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 Tackles 0 1 0 1 0 1 0 2 1 2 0 0 0 1 0 0 Tackles Won 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 2 1 1 0 0 0 1 0 0 Offsides 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 Blocks 0 1 1 0 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 1 Possession Won 8 1 1 5 1 1 3 1 0 1 0 0 1 4 1 2 Fouls Conceded 0 0 2 0 0 1 3 1 1 2 1 0 0 0 1 0 Fouls Won 1 2 0 2 0 2 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 3 Saves 5 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Yellow Cards 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Red Cards 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 11

TEAM FOCUS - LEXINGTON EL PASO LOCOMOTIVE VS LEXINGTON P L A Y E R S T A T I S T I C S Starting XI Subs Oliv er Semmle Joe Haff er ty Ar tur o Or dóñez K endall Burks Xa vier Z engue Aar on Mollo y Blaine F erri Mar cus Epps Nick Firmino Latif Blessing Phillip Goodrum Malik Henr y-Scott Alfr edo Midence Mar qes Muir Tarik Scott Milo Y osef Actual Time Played 94:58 94:58 86:51 94:58 94:58 94:58 94:58 72:49 86:52 81:28 72:55 22:03 22:09 8:07 13:30 8:06 Goals 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 Assists 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Shots 0 0 0 0 1 7 2 3 2 1 3 0 1 0 1 1 Shots on Target 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 2 1 0 2 0 0 0 1 0 Chances Created 0 1 1 0 0 4 6 0 5 0 2 1 0 0 1 0 Touches 37 65 43 55 55 124 75 36 62 27 18 8 22 0 9 6 Passes 31 42 39 48 38 99 59 22 47 16 8 7 18 0 6 4 Accurate Passes 26 35 36 33 35 91 57 15 42 12 5 7 15 0 3 3 Passing Accuracy 83.9 83.3 92.3 68.8 92.1 91.9 96.6 68.2 89.4 75 62.5 100 83.3 0 50 75 Passes in Final Third 0 17 3 2 8 28 17 12 20 2 3 5 11 0 5 2 Passing Accuracy in Final Third 0 82.4 100 0 75 78.6 94.1 58.3 80 50 66.7 100 72.7 0 40 100 Crosses (Inc. Corners) 0 0 0 0 2 4 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Dribbles 0 2 0 0 0 1 1 0 2 0 0 1 1 0 0 0 Successful Dribbles 0 1 0 0 0 1 1 0 1 0 0 1 1 0 0 0 Aerial Duels Won 0 1 3 5 3 1 0 1 0 2 2 0 0 0 0 0 Tackles 0 2 0 0 2 1 1 0 4 6 0 0 1 0 0 0 Tackles Won 0 1 0 0 1 1 1 0 3 5 0 0 1 0 0 0 Offsides 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 Blocks 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Possession Won 6 5 4 1 1 5 7 1 4 5 1 0 0 0 0 1 Fouls Conceded 0 2 2 2 2 1 1 1 0 0 4 0 0 0 0 0 Fouls Won 0 1 0 0 0 2 2 1 2 0 3 0 0 0 0 0 Saves 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Yellow Cards 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 Red Cards 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 12

EL PASO LOCOMOTIVE SEASON STATISTICS EL PASO LOCOMOTIVE VS LEXINGTON S E A S O N S T A T I S T I C S Player Games Played Starts Mins Played Goals Penalties Scored Assists Yellow Cards Red Cards Diego Abitia 10 2 210 2 0 0 3 1 Robert Coronado 10 8 649 0 0 1 0 1 Daniel Gomez 10 3 327 0 0 0 1 0 Ãlvaro Quezada 10 8 690 0 0 1 1 0 Tony Alfaro 9 6 618 1 1 0 0 0 Eric Calvillo 9 9 695 1 0 1 3 1 Amando Moreno 9 7 595 4 0 0 2 0 Alex Méndez 9 9 733 3 2 2 1 0 Rubio RubÃ-n 9 8 717 8 1 2 0 0 Ricky Ruiz 9 8 765 0 0 1 4 0 Kofi Twumasi 8 7 660 0 0 1 1 0 Noah Dollenmayer 7 5 422 0 0 0 0 0 Gabi Torres 7 5 333 1 0 0 2 1 Arturo OrtÃ-z (on loan) 6 4 293 0 0 1 2 1 Roberto Avila 5 2 205 1 0 0 2 0 Kenneth Hoban 5 4 291 0 0 0 1 0 Omar Mora 5 0 41 0 0 0 1 0 Sebastian Mora-Mora 5 5 450 0 0 0 0 0 Abraham Romero 5 5 450 0 0 0 0 0 Carl Sainté 5 2 185 0 0 0 1 0 Bryant Farkarlun 4 1 124 0 0 0 0 0 Nicolás Cardona 2 1 103 0 0 0 0 0 Guillermo Diaz 1 1 69 0 0 0 0 0 13

LEXINGTON SEASON STATISTICS EL PASO LOCOMOTIVE VS LEXINGTON S E A S O N S T A T I S T I C S Player Games Played Starts Mins Played Goals Penalties Scored Assists Yellow Cards Red Cards Kendall Burks 11 10 938 0 0 0 3 0 Marcus Epps 11 11 892 1 0 2 0 0 Blaine Ferri 11 11 975 1 0 2 1 0 Phillip Goodrum 11 11 968 2 0 0 4 0 Aaron Molloy 11 11 990 4 0 2 2 0 Arturo Ordóñez 11 10 874 0 0 1 2 0 Oliver Semmle 11 11 990 0 0 0 0 0 Javain Brown 10 7 519 0 0 0 0 1 Nick Firmino 10 8 692 2 0 2 1 0 Xavier Zengue 9 7 597 1 0 0 2 0 Jacob Greene 8 7 611 1 0 0 2 0 Joe Hafferty 8 6 597 0 0 0 1 0 Alfredo Midence 7 2 224 0 0 0 1 0 Michael Adedokun (on loan) 6 4 359 0 0 1 0 0 Malik Henry-Scott 6 1 124 1 0 0 0 0 Tarik Scott 6 0 121 1 0 0 1 0 Latif Blessing 5 4 220 0 0 0 1 0 Jonathan Lewis 5 0 102 0 0 0 0 0 Marqes Muir 1 0 5 0 0 0 0 0 Milo Yosef 1 0 5 0 0 0 0 0 14







United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 30, 2026

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