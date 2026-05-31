Lexington Hangs Four on El Paso Locomotive FC in 4-1 Victory
Published on May 30, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Lexington SC News Release
EL PASO, Texas - Lexington Sporting Club took care of business on the road Saturday evening with a 4-1 win over El Paso Locomotive FC, its highest scoring tally in league play this season.
It was a wacky evening in the Lone Star State as El Paso was shown two red cards and kickstarted the goal party with an own goal in the 9' minute.
Marcus Epps doubled Lexington's lead just before halftime with his first goal of the season with a charging effort down the left flank.
In the second half, forward Phillip Goodrum added a third for Lexington in the 64' minute before substitute Tarik Scott bagged the Greens' fourth of the evening.
El Paso got one back when it converted a penalty in the 89' minute, but Lexington was well on its way to victory by that point in the match.
With the result, LSC claimed its first victory away from home in 2026 and moved to 3W-5L-3D overall.
GOALS
LEX: 9' Álvaro Quizada (OG)
LEX: 44' Marcus Epps (assist: Nick Firmino)
LEX: 64' Phillip Goodrum (assist: Aaron Molloy)
LEX: 81' Tarik Scott
LINEUPS
LEX: Oliver Semmle, Joe Hafferty, Arturo Ordóñez (85' Marqes Muir), Kendall Burks, Xavier Zengue, Aaron Molloy, Blaine Ferri, Marcus Epps (71' Alfredo Midence), Nick Firmino (85' Milo Yosef), Latif Blessing (79' Tarik Scott), Phillip Goodrum (71' Malik Henry-Scott)
ELP: Sebastian Mora-Mora, Ricky Ruiz, Noah Dollenmayer, Kofi Twumasi (75' Tony Alfaro), Álvaro Quizada (36' Rubio Rubín), Eric Calvillo, Robert Coronado, Gabi Torres (45' Amando Moreno), Alex Méndez (69' Daniel Gomez), Guillermo Diaz (69' Nicolás Cardona), Diego Abitia
UP NEXT
Lexington concludes a three-match road trip Saturday, June 6 at Detroit City FC in the Second Round of the Prinx Tires USL Cup. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. ET.
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