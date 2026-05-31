Republic FC's Unbeaten Streak Snapped by Phoenix Rising's First Half Penalties

Published on May 30, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sacramento Republic FC News Release







Republic FC's three-match, May road stretch ends with a 2-0 loss to Phoenix Rising FC, after the hosts converted two penalty kicks within 15 minutes in the first half. Danny Vitiello kept The Quails in the match with a seven save performance.

Republic FC looked dangerous in the 6th minute as Mark-Anthony Kaye began a transition play that eventually led to a cross from Arturo Rodriguez. Jack Gurr snuck in to get a foot to it, but the attempt went above the crossbar. On the other end of the pitch, Rising's Hope Avayevu responded with a low shot through traffic, but Danny Vitiello stopped the shot.

A stellar defensive play from Lee Desmond kept the match level in the 31st minute. A Phoenix corner kick was headed to the upper 90 by Pape Boye and Desmond went vertical to get a head to the ball to push it over the crossbar.

The hosts would eventually break the deadlock in the 39th minute when they were awarded a penalty and Ihsan Sacko converted from the spot. Sacramento responded with some pressure that nearly brought them level just before the break. Arturo Rodriguez slotted the ball to Jack Gurr for a curling cross towards Forster Ajago on the back post. Ajago got his head to it, but was unable to get enough on it to hit the target. But just as it looked like Republic FC could be close to an equalizer, Phoenix would convert another kick from the spot before halftime.

The Indomitable Club came out of the break with a renewed energy that made it clear they weren't going down without a fight. Making his first appearance since April 25, Memo Rodriguez provided a creative spark off the bench that continuously made things difficult for Phoenix throughout the rest of the night. The veteran midfielder led the second half charge with three chances created, six duels won, and four possessions won.

Michel Benitez nearly opened the scoring for Sacramento. He carried the ball toward goal, through Phoenix's back line and fired off a shot that was saved by goalkeeper Patrick Rakovsky. Rakovsky was called into action again in the 71st minute. Tyler Wolff crossed a low ball into the box from the right flank and Mayele Malango turned it on target with a one-touch shot, but Rakovksy got the stop.

Danny Vitiello put in another highlight save and soon-to-be Save of the Week nomination in the 81st minute. Ihsan Sacko backheeled a pass to Damian Rivera and Vitiello went all out to stretch to his left, hanging in the air long enough to knock the ball away. The two-time Golden Glove winner finished the night with seven saves, his best single-game performance in nearly two years.

After three consecutive road games, Republic FC returns home this Saturday to host Monterey Bay FC in the Prinx Tires USL Cup. Through the first two rounds of Group Play, The Quails are the only team in Group 1 to post two wins and two clean sheets, putting them on the brink of securing their spot in the knockout stage for the second straight year. Saturday's kickoff from Heart Health Park is at 8:00 p.m. and tickets are available now at SacRepublicFC.com.

Sacramento Republic FC 0 - 2 Phoenix Rising FC

USL Championship

Phoenix Rising Stadium, Phoenix, Arizona

May 30, 2026

Scoring Summary: SAC - none; PHX - Ihsan Sacko 39', Ihsan Sacko 45+4'

Misconduct Summary: SAC - none; PHX - Ihsan Sacko (caution) 39', Luke Biasi (caution) 47', JP Scearce (caution) 79', Aleksandar Vukovic (caution) 86', Damian Rivera (caution) 90+1'

Sacramento Republic FC: Danny Vitiello, Lee Desmond (C) (Jared Timmer 45'), Aaron Essel (Chibi Ukaegbu 57'), Michel Benitez, Jack Gurr, Danny Crisostomo (Dominik Wanner, 78'), Mark-Anthony Kaye (Pep Casas 67'), Mayele Malango, Arturo Rodriguez (Memo Rodriguez 45'), Tyler Wolff, Forster Ajago

Unused substitutes: Josh Moya, Ryan Spaulding, Kyle Edwards

Stats: Shots: 7, Shots on Goal: 2, Saves: 7, Fouls: 13, Corner Kicks: 5, Offsides: 4

Phoenix Rising FC: Patrick Rakovsky, Luke Biasi, JP Scearce, Pape Boye (C), Collin Smith, Jean Moursou, Gilberto Rivera (Aleksandar Vukovic 72'), Hope Avayevu (Daniel Flores 72'), Diego Gomez (Charlie Dennis 62'), Ihsan Sacko (Jamison Ping 90'), Gunnar Studenhofft (Damian Rivera 62')

Unused substitutes: Chituru Odunze, Jackson Gaydon, Noah Cross

Stats: Shots: 23, Shots on Goal: 10, Saves: 2, Fouls: 16, Corner Kicks: 5, Offsides: 1







United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 30, 2026

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