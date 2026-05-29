Republic FC Signs Goalkeeper Joshua Moya to 25-Day Contract

Published on May 29, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sacramento Republic FC News Release







SACRAMENTO, Calif. - Republic FC announced today the club has signed goalkeeper Joshua Moya to a 25-day contract, pending league and federation approval. He will be available for selection this Saturday when the club takes on Phoenix Rising FC on the road.

"Josh is a quality goalkeeper who has already been training with the group and knows our environment well," said Republic FC Head Coach Neill Collins. "It's important for us to maintain strong depth at every position, and this signing sets us up well for a crucial stretch of our season."

Moya joins the Indomitable Club after closing out a five-year collegiate career that spanned three schools: Folsom Lake College, University of Pacific, and James Madison University. Across all competitions, he recorded 16 clean sheets in 51 appearances, with individual honors that included All-Big 8 First Team, All-WCC Honorable Mention, and WCC Defensive Player of the Week.

In his senior season at UOP, Moya cemented his spot in the Tigers' record book with a 10-save performance against then number two-ranked and perennial college soccer powerhouse Stanford University. He is in the school's all-time top five for lowest goals-against average (1.56), save percentage (74.2%), total saves (132), and games played (30).

The 6'1" goalkeeper has also recently featured for Davis Legacy of USL League Two. A native of Gilroy, California, Moya began his youth career with De Anza Force, one of the largest youth clubs in the Bay Area.

Republic FC is back in action on the road this Saturday against Phoenix Rising FC. Kickoff from Phoenix Rising Stadium is set for 7:30 p.m. and the match will be broadcast on FOX40+ and ESPN+. The Indomitable Club then returns home to host Monterey Bay FC in the Prinx Tires USL Cup on Saturday, June 6. That match is slated to start at 8:00 p.m. and tickets are available now at SacRepublicFC.com.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 29, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.