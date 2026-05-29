Jackson Lee Takes USL Championship Save of the Week Honors
Published on May 29, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Brooklyn FC News Release
Brooklyn, N.Y. - Brooklyn FC Men's goalkeeper Jackson Lee has been named the USL Championship Fans' Choice Save of the Week for Week 11/12, earning 56% of the fan vote following his standout performance against Rhode Island FC on May 23.
Lee earned the league honor after being nominated for a remarkable double save, first denying an effort from inside the box before quickly reacting to turn away the rebound from close range. The sequence preserved the deadlock at a critical moment in the match.
The award marks Lee's second USL Championship Save of the Week honor and his first with Brooklyn FC.
Brooklyn FC returns to action this Sunday, May 31, on the road against Sporting Club Jacksonville at Hodges Stadium, with kickoff set for 2:00 p.m. ET on ESPN+. The club then returns home on June 7 for Pride Night at Maimonides Park against Portland Hearts of Pine in the Prinx Tires USL Cup Group Stage.
Tickets are available via SeatGeek.
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