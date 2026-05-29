Hartford Athletic Hosts New Mexico United in USL Championship Bout

Published on May 29, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Hartford Athletic News Release







HARTFORD, Conn. - Hartford Athletic returns home looking to get back in the win column as they welcome New Mexico United to Trinity Health Stadium on Saturday, May 30th for a United Soccer League Championship match. Kickoff is slated for 7:00 p.m.

HARTFORD ATHLETIC VS. NEW MEXICO UNITED

WHEN: Saturday, May 30th, 7:00 PM

WHERE: Trinity Health Stadium, Hartford CT

HOW TO WATCH: WFSB.com, THE WAX, ESPN+

BOUNCE BACK MATCH

Despite coming out on the losing end of last Friday's defeat at FC Tulsa (2-0), Hartford Athletic owned much of the pace of play for much of the contest. Athletic led in possession (69%-31%), shot attempts (17-6), shots on goal (5-3), and corner kicks (5-3). A penalty kick for FC Tulsa in first half stoppage time sunk Hartford's sails and ultimately cost them the match, but the results elsewhere were promising. Athletic will need to play with a ton of effort against a tough New Mexico United club that has owned possession time in dominant fashion across their last two outings.

MILESTONE WATCH

Defender Arturo Diz Pe heads into Saturday just 59 minutes away from playing 15,000 minutes in his USL Championship career. This season, Diz Pe has appeared in all nine matches for Athletic, logging 721 minutes played and tallying a goal and an assist along the way.

SCOUTING REPORT

New Mexico United approaches Saturday sporting a 4-4-1 overall record (13 points), including a 1-3-0 record away from home, in USL Championship action, good for eighth place in the Western Conference standings. Goalkeeper Kristopher Shakes sits third in the league with 31 saves while Niall Reid-Stephen leads the club with three goals. New Mexico United heads into the contest coming off of a 1-0 edge over Charleston Battery last time out.

BEFORE THE HUDDLE

"New Mexico United has been consistently good for years now, we have a lot of respect for their ability going forward and individual talent on the ball, and they break lines consistently under control. This is a difficult game for us," said General Manager and Head Coach Brendan Burke. "On the back of a very frustrating trip to Tulsa, it is important that we are well organized defensively and composed throughout the night."

For the latest on the Hartford Athletic, follow the club via social media on 'X', Facebook, and Instagram @hfdathletic.

Stay tuned in to Hartford Athletic socials for updates on our injury report, brought to you by The Flood Law Firm.







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