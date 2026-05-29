New England Travels - New Mexico Heads on the Road to Play Hartford Athletic

Published on May 29, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

New Mexico United News Release







The Black and Yellow looks for their first ever points in Hartford

New Mexico United's tour of the Eastern Conference takes them on the road to Hartford, Connecticut. Coming off of a win against eastern powerhouse Charleston Battery the Black and Yellow are looking to continue to build on that momentum against Hartford Athletic.

Constitution State Adventures

This will be the fourth season in a row that these two teams will face off against each other. Since inter league play was introduced in 2021 United and Athletic have met a combined four times only failing to match up in 2022. Hartford is one of the few teams that has gotten the best of the Black and Yellow as United is looking to pick up their first points in Hartford as the team's past two visits to the Constitution State have not netted a win.

Wicked Good Play

Kipp Keller and Chris Gloster have had good form the past two matches for United. Keller not only was a huge part of United's backline brilliance last week but scored a screamer for the Black and Yellow from just outside the box earning him team of the week honors. A very excited Keller postmatch Saturday shared with local media his love for playing with New Mexico. "This is my home" Keller said with a smile. Gloster has been a force all season having a massive block inside the box during last Saturday's match keeping the score level. Gloster credited his connection with teammate Dayonn Harris post match with why his play keeps improving this year.

Goal Haven

Augi Williams has been one of the league's best scorers in his time in the USL Championship. In his first season with Hartford he leads the team in goals for the Connecticut side. Since 2022 Williams has scored 56 goals across four teams in the Eastern Conference.

Where to Watch

In Person: Trinity Health Stadium

TV: MY50 and Estrella TV

Streaming: ESPN+ and KRQE.com

Radio: 101.7 The Team

Match Previews are powered by Ezee Fiber.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 29, 2026

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