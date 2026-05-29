FC Tulsa Carry Momentum to Sin City

Published on May 29, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

FC Tulsa News Release







TULSA, Okla. - FC Tulsa look to extend its four-match win streak across all competitions as the club travels to Sin City to take on Las Vegas Lights FC on Saturday, May 30 at 9:30 p.m. CT at Cashman Field.

LAS VEGAS LIGHTS FC VS FC TULSA

USL CHAMPIONSHIP REGULAR SEASON

SATURDAY, MAY 30, 2026 @ 9:30 P.M. CT - CASHMAN FIELD - LAS VEGAS, NEVADA

Watch: CBS Sports Golazo Network

In-game updates: @FCTulsa X/Twitter feed

LAST TIME OUT

USL Championship Regular Season

FC Tulsa 2:0 Hartford Athletic

Friday, May 22, 2026 - ONEOK Field - Tulsa, Oklahoma

The visitors controlled the pace of the match early on, outshooting the Scissortails 8-2 in the opening 45 minutes. Against the run of play, however, the hosts caught a break as a handball sent midfielder Jamie Webber to the penalty spot where he put the Black and Gold on top in the first minute of stoppage time.

Tulsa's defense was the story of the second half as the back line built a wall in front of goalkeeper Alex Tambakis. Despite Hartford controlling 75 percent of the possession in the frame, the clean sheet remained intact for the 60th of the Greek international's league career, the second most in USL Championship history.

The Scissortails were able to double their lead in the 61st minute as a long throw from defender Grant Robinson found the feet of forward Bruno Lapa. The Brazilian winger was then able to connect with defender Alonzo Clarke who headed home his first career Tulsa goal to punctuate an interleague victory in front of a vibrant home crowd.

This was Clarke's first professional goal of his career while Lapa recorded his first assist of the regular season. Midfielder Zion Siranga also made his home club debut, the fifth youngest Tulsa player to do so.

KEY STORYLINES

Friday's win came without many of the usual suspects for FC Tulsa as the club continues to deal with injuries, but the Black and Gold were still able to extend its win streak across all competitions to four matches, the second longest streak in club history. They will have a chance to match their longest ever streak next Saturday night in Sin City against Las Vegas Lights FC.

Alex Tambakis earned his second straight selection to the USL Championship Team of the Week after his standout performance against Hartford Athletic last Friday. Despite Hartford outshooting Tulsa 18-6, Tambakis came up big for the hosts with five saves as the Scissortails extended their win streak to four matches across all competitions. This was the Greek keeper's second clean sheet in league play this season and 60th overall in the USL Championship, making him only the second player in league history to reach that mark as he sits just one shy of Sacramento Republic FC's Danny Vitiello.

The Black and Gold's victory on Friday was their fourth in a row across all competitions, just one shy of the club's all-time record which they have achieved twice. It was around this time last season that Tulsa began its club best 14-match regular season unbeaten streak as things appear to be falling back into place for the Scissortails.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Goalkeeper Alex Tambakis: Since recovering from an early season injury, Tambakis has been a force between the sticks for the Scissortails saving 16 of 19 shots faced in his last five starts allowing just three goals. The Greek keeper looks to tie the USL Championship shutout record this weekend after recording his 60th against Hartford as he faces a Lights side he has a pair of clean sheets against in his career.

Defender Alonzo Clarke: With injuries depleting the back line for Tulsa early in 2026, Clarke has stepped up in a major way for the Scissortails anchoring the back line en route to consecutive clean sheets. He has compiled 14 clearances in the club's four-match win streak and added his first professional goal last Friday for good measure.

Forward Remi Cabral: Taylor Calheira's departure to Sporting Kansas City in the offseason left a 21-goal sized hole in the Scissortails' attack. So far in 2026, Cabral has come the closest to filling those shoes in the nine role with six goals across all competitions this season including three off the bench. The Frenchman is averaging 0.84 goals per match with four goals in his last four matches.

OPPONENT INFO: LAS VEGAS LIGHTS FC

This is the 11th all-time meeting between Tulsa and Las Vegas with the Scissortails currently undefeated against their Nevada counterparts. At the moment, it is the most matches without a loss against an active USL Championship side in the league.

Back on March 21, these two sides played to a 3-2 classic at ONEOK Field with Owen Damm's Goal of the Week-winning strike in the 82nd minute being the difference. All but one matchup between Tulsa and Las Vegas have featured goals scored from both teams.

Devin Rensing has figured out the offensive piece of the puzzle in his first season at the helm with the Lights. Johnny Rodriguez, who scored against Tulsa in the previous meeting, leads the side with six goals in league play while Christian Pinzon and Themi Antonoglou also figure to factor into the attack.

KEY STATISTICS

- FC Tulsa 1.04 expected goals against per match is the lowest in the Western Conference in 2026.

- Entering this match, Tulsa have allowed the fewest shots per match (10) in the Western Conference while the Lights have recorded the second fewest shots per match (9.6) in the West.

- Remi Cabral's 0.84 goals per 90 minutes across all competitions this season is the highest such rate in FC Tulsa history (min. 10 matches).

RECENT QUOTES

Head coach Luke Spencer on recent team success: "I think we've seen a gritty mentality and a real team effort in the performances. That's something that we speak about, so there's a lot of positives to take from the collective group. We've had players out for one reason or another in each game, so it's been positive that the next player is ready to step up. Our approach has been consistent in how we prepare and execute a gameplan. If you're able to string a couple results together, it helps affirm belief in the process."

Spencer on team hitting stride à la last season: "The goal is always to improve, right? We don't want to be the team at the end of the season that hasn't made any progress from the start of the season. If it's a theme from year to year that the team is improving throughout the season, then that's a good thing. As far as when a team picks up momentum, that has nothing to do with last season. That's moreso just us being focused on the process and preparing for each game."

Bailey Sparks on club improvement across 2026: "At the start, everyone was trying to figure each other and each other's play styles. There's a lot of things you have to build to create chemistry and a team. Now that we've got some games under our belt, the vibes are good. I think it's starting to click as a team, and we're just trying to continue."

Abdoulaye Cissoko on 'next man up' mentality: "That's credit to the staff. They brought some new players in who fit our DNA like Alonzo, Bailey and all those guys. They're playing really well right now. We have a lot of injuries, but we had them last year too. We don't see the difference when a player on the bench comes on the field which makes us ready for these challenges."







United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 29, 2026

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