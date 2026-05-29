Governor McKee, Commissioner Infante-Green, and Rhode Island FC Announce Week 4 Attendance Matters Challenge Winners

Published on May 29, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Rhode Island FC News Release







PROVIDENCE, RI - As part of the statewide Attendance Matters RI campaign, today, Governor Dan McKee, Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green, and the Rhode Island Football Club announced the winners of week 4 of the RIFC Attendance Matters Challenge, recognizing Rhode Island schools with the highest weekly attendance and most improved attendance rates across elementary, middle, and high schools.

The following schools are the RIFC Attendance Matters Challenge Winners for the week of May 18 - May 22, 2026*:

Elementary: Orlo Avenue School, East Providence - 97.4% weekly attendance rate

Middle: Hope Highlands Middle School, Cranston - 96.1% weekly attendance rate

High School: TAPA: Trinity Academy for the Performing Arts - 94.1% weekly attendance rate

The following schools were recognized for demonstrating the most improved attendance week-over-week:

Elementary: Maisie E. Quinn School, West Warwick - 5.2 percentage point improvement in weekly attendance rate

Middle: Tiverton Middle School - 6.6 percentage point improvement in weekly attendance rate

High School: Highlander Secondary Charter School - 7.0 percentage point improvement in weekly attendance rate

The RIFC Attendance Matters Challenge runs from late April through May 2026, recognizing six schools each week for strong or improving attendance-24 schools in total. Winning schools earn the chance to attend a Rhode Island FC game, with winners honored at the stadium during the June 6 Kids Night game. This effort builds on statewide progress in attendance, including a 12-percentage-point drop in chronic absenteeism statewide and over 3.7 million recovered learning hours since the pandemic.

For more information on the partnership and Rhode Island's work to improve attendance, visit AttendanceMattersRI.org.

*As of 6:00 a.m. on May 27, 2026.







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