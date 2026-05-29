Match Preview: Miami FC at Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC

Published on May 29, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Miami FC News Release







Overview: MIA @ PIT

- Date: Saturday, May 30, 2026

- Kickoff: 7:00 P.M. ET

- Venue: F.N.B. Field (Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania)

- Forecast: 69 degrees and sunny at kickoff

- How to Watch: ESPN+ (USA), ESPN LATAM, YouTube (International)

KNOW YOUR CLUB - Miami FC

Miami FC hits the road Saturday night for an Eastern Conference matchup against Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC looking to build on one of its biggest results of the season.

Miami enters the match following a thrilling 4-3 victory over Louisville City FC at Pitbull Stadium last weekend. Powered by a hat trick from Jürgen Locadia, Miami delivered one of its strongest attacking performances of the year while earning an important three points against one of the conference's top clubs.

The victory served as a response after Miami's season opening loss to Louisville and provided an important boost as the club prepares for another difficult road test. Now, Miami will look to carry that momentum into Pittsburgh as league play continues.

KNOW YOUR OPPONENT - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC

Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC enters Saturday's matchup following a 1-1 draw against Charlotte Independence in Prinx Tires USL Cup play on May 15.

In league competition, the Riverhounds most recently earned a 2-0 victory over Louisville City FC on May 9 and continue to be one of the Eastern Conference's toughest defensive sides. Pittsburgh has consistently been one of the more difficult opponents to face at home and will look to continue that form on Saturday night.

Saturday's contest presents another important challenge for Miami against a club that has regularly competed near the top of the Eastern Conference in recent seasons.

Head-to-Head

Miami FC and Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC last met during the 2025 season, with Miami earning a 3-1 victory.

Saturday's matchup will mark the first meeting between the clubs during the 2026 USL Championship season as Miami looks to continue building momentum following last weekend's dramatic home victory.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 29, 2026

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