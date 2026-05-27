Game Preview: Rhode Island FC at Indy Eleven: May 30, 2026

Published on May 27, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Rhode Island FC News Release







Rhode Island FC returned to winning form in emphatic fashion over the weekend with a 4-1 win vs. expansion club Brooklyn FC, and will look to string together two-straight results when it travels to the Hoosier State to take on Indy Eleven on Saturday, May 30 at 7 p.m. The Ocean State club is now unbeaten in seven of its last eight games against USL Championship opposition with the mid-way point of the season looming, and will look for its second-straight win vs. Indy Eleven on Saturday with a chance to jump as high as fifth place in the Eastern Conference standings with a win. Ahead of a crucial Eastern Conference battle on the road, here is everything you need to know.

AT A GLANCE

Date | Saturday, May 30

Kickoff | 7:00 p.m. ET

Location | Michael A. Carroll Stadium - Indianapolis, Ind.

Broadcast | NESN+, ESPN Select

Radio | 790 The Score (WPRV 790 AM)

Social | @rhodeislandfc (X, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok)

Game Hashtag | #INDvRI

Last Meeting | Sept. 13, 2025: RI 1-0 IND - Pawtucket, R.I.

INDY ELEVEN

Roster

GOALKEEPERS (3): 1-Eric Dick, 23-Reice Charles-Cook, 44-Ryan Hunsucker

DEFENDERS (9): 2-Hayden White, 3-Patrick Hogan, 4-Anthony Herbert, 5-Josh O'Brien, 21-Makel Rasheed, 24-Mikah Thomas, 29-Alejandro Mitrano, 37-Paco Craig, 39-Hesron Barry

MIDFIELDERS (6): 6-Cameron Lindley, 8-Jack Blake, 14-Aodhan Quinn, 17-Logan Neidlinger, 18- Noble Okello, 22-Mohamed Omar

FORWARDS (6): 9-Charles Sharp, 10-Kian Williams, 19-Edward Kizza, 20-Dylan Sing, 27-Bruno Manuel Rendón, 90-Loïc Mesanvi

Dominance at Home

Indy Eleven extended its unbeaten streak at home to eight games across all competitions after beating Lexington SC last week, 3-1. It now sits at 7W-0L-1T in its last eight games when defending their home turf at Michael A. Carroll Stadium, dating back to August 2025. It will look to continue that trend going into its next two games at home against Rhode Island FC and Forward Madison FC. In the 2026 season, it has not yet lost at home going 4W-0L-1T, only tying coming against defending USL Championship title winners Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC. When at home this season, Indy Eleven has only conceded seven goals compared to the 18 it has scored. On the other hand, it is winless when on the road this season (0W-2L-2T), and holds a 3W-10L-2T in its last 15 road games dating back to last season.

Trending Up

After a back-and-forth beginning to the season, Indy has found its rhythm in the last three weeks with three-straight wins across all competitions. This includes a penalty-kick win in a Prinx Tires USL Cup Game against USL League One club Fort Wayne FC on May 16. It has not lost since the beginning of May and has outscored its opponents 7-4 in that stretch, with goals scored from six different players. Bruno Manuel Rendón has scored in Indy's last three games and leads the team with five goals. In the last two USL Championship games, Indy has scored all but one of its goals in the second half, coming out strong after the break.

Last Time Out

In the regular season, Indy Eleven is riding a two-game win streak with three wins in its last five games. In its recent win against Lexington SC, Rendón was able to score within the first 15 minutes and hold that lead until Lexington evened the score with a goal after the half. Indy Eleven then netted its final two goals in the span of five minutes at the 71st and 76th minutes to take over the game and earn the win. With Rendón's goal, he now has scored in three-straight games and has a team-leading five goals. Prior to this game, Indy Eleven beat Sporting Club Jacksonville 2-1 on May 9. It came back from being down 1-0 and scored two straight goals in the second half to stay perfect at home on the season.

RHODE ISLAND FC

Roster

GOALKEEPERS (3): 1-Koke Vegas, 13-Will Meyer, 29-Jacob Castro

DEFENDERS (8): 2-Dani Rovira, 3-Aldair Sanchez, 4-Hugo Bacharach, 5-Grant Stoneman, 15-Frank Nodarse, 22-Nick Scardina, 24-Karifa Yao, 25-CJ Williams, 32-Hamady Diop

MIDFIELDERS (7): 7-Dwayne Atkinson, 10-Agustín "Pity" Rodríguez, 12-Clay Holstad, 17-Jojea Kwizera, 19-Kevin Vang, 21-Zachary Herivaux, 77-Amos Shapiro-Thompson

FORWARDS (5): 8-Leo Afonso, 9-JJ Williams, 11-Noah Fuson, 14-Logan Dorsey, 20-Jamin Gogo Peters

Team of the Week Honors

Jojea Kwizera, JJ Williams and Nick Scardina were all named to the Week 11/12 USL Championship Team of the Week for their efforts in a 4-1 over Brooklyn FC on May 23. This is a club record for RIFC with three players being named in the same week. Both Williams and Kwizera have earned these honors nine times in their career with Rhode Island FC, while Scardina picked it up for the first time in his career. This is also the second time Williams and Kwizera have made the Team of the Week this season with their first times being in Week 8/9 and Week 3, respectively. This week, all players earned a starting spot in the league's best 11, opposed to being named to the Team of the Week's bench earlier in the year.

Scoring Onslaught

After being held to just three goals in its last four games across all competitions, RIFC put on an onslaught of scoring in the second half of its 4-1 win over Brooklyn FC. Kwizera and Williams both logged braces, while four different players earned an assist. This is the second time this season that RIFC has scored four goals in a win, the first one coming in a 4-0 victory over Charleston Battery on April 22. There have been three games this season where RIFC has scored more than one goal. Williams leads the team with seven goals across all competitions, while Kwizera is second with a career-high five goals in 2026. In the regular season, they have five apiece, which is tied for seventh-most in the league. This was Kwizera's first career brace and Williams' second brace of the season. Williams has had a goal in two out of the last three games, across all competitions while Amos Shapiro-Thompson has aided in the scoring with his first two career assists in his last two games.

For the Record Books

In their most recent matchup, RIFC got the best of Indy Eleven with a 1-0 win that pushed it into playoff position late last year on September 13. In a decisive matchup in the race for the playoffs, Noah Fuson forced on own goal in the 64th minute to ultimately put the game away for RIFC. Despite Rhode Island having the most recent win, these two teams have played very evenly against each other going back to their first ever matchup on July 5, 2024, where they tied 3-3. In 2024, including that first tie, RIFC went 1W-1L-1T with Indy and last year, they split the season series. All of these head to head matchups have been decided by one goal and both teams are looking to gain an advantage over the other in the all-time matchup record, which is exactly even. Both teams are heading into the weekend with wins behind them and both will be looking to stack on another as they look to make a charge up the table.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 27, 2026

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