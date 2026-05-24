Kipp, Kipp, Hooray! United Takes Down the Battery, 1-0
Published on May 23, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
New Mexico United News Release
Albuquerque, NM - "This is my home" a very enthusiastic Kipp Keller said postgame. "If you play for the name at the front of the shirt (fans) will hopefully remember the back." United did just that and some on Saturday night in front of over 8,000 fans at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park.
Like every good boxing match both fighters traded blows early and often. United however looked to have thrown the first punch when Dayonn Harris snuck around the Charleston keeper. Harris shot went just wide of the mark keeping things level heading into the break.
Chris Gloster came up big in the second half with a massive block inside the box that was heading straight towards goal. As the sunset turned to night and the Sandia Mountains drifted into the darkness of the May night Kipp Keller riffled a shot from outside the 18 that found the back of the net late for New Mexico. United would go on the hold and secure all three points. This was United's first win over the Battery since 2022.
New Mexico United will hit the road next week for another eastern conference showdown this time against Hartford Athletic on Saturday Night at 5 PM MT.
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