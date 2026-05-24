Boys in Blue Extend Home Unbeaten Streak to Eight

Published on May 23, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Indy Eleven News Release







Indianapolis - On the eve of the Indianapolis 500, Indy Eleven took an early lead, temporarily let up on the gas, but accelerated in the final half hour to race across the finish line with a 3-1 victory over visiting Lexington SC, extending their unbeaten streak at Michael A. Carroll Stadium to eight games (7-0-1).

The Boys in Blue played a man up for the final 87 minutes of the game and used their personnel advantage to unleash threatening counterattacks on the visitors. While Lexington was able to equalize just after halftime at 1-1, the hosts finished the game dominant and scored two goals in the span of five minutes to take a 3-1 lead with 15 minutes remaining.

Pups at the Pitch Night started with midfielder Cam Lindey becoming the franchise leader in appearances with his 127th in five seasons with the Boys in Blue.

In just the third minute, Lexington defender Javain Brown responded to a hard foul by striking Bruno Rendón in the face, earning himself the fastest red card in the USL Championship this season.

Just ten minutes later, Edward Kizza rolled Rendón through on goal on the right side of the box and Indy Eleven's top scorer on the season (seven goals in all competitions) fired a first-time shot into the bottom left corner of the net to give himself his third consecutive game with a goal and the Boys in Blue a 1-0 lead.

But in the 71st minute with the match tied 1-1, midfielder Jack Blake's cross found the foot of defender Josh O'Brien for the game-winning goal. It is O'Brien's second goal of the season and the 26th career assist for Blake (in addition to 44 goals).

Five minutes later, a header by super-sub Dylan Sing - his second goal of the season - put the game on ice for the Indy Eleven. Captain Aodhan Quinn created the goal with a well-placed cross for his 63rd career assist (T-2nd all-time on the USL Championship list).

Indy Eleven will look to extend their unbeaten streak that dates back to last season on Saturda y, May 30, when they host Eastern Conference opponent Rhode Island FC for Pride Night at Carroll Stadium at 7 p.m.

Ticket options include the new Desnuda Tequila Deck, Family Four-Packs, and Flex Mini-Plans.

Located on the East Deck, the Desnuda Tequila Deck has an exclusive full-service bar and high-top seating providing panoramic pitch-side views for 50 people. It's a social experience offering a wonderful place to hang out and take in the game! Desnuda Tequila Deck seats start at $59 and include one FREE cocktail and bottomless chips, salsa, and guac.

The Family Four-Pack is available for all 2026 home games and can be purchased online only. Priced at just $49, the Family Four-Pack includes four tickets, FREE parking, $20 in Concession Vouchers, and a 20% Merchandise Discount, along with access to the Fun Zone/Kids Activation Area.

Flex Mini Plans include vouchers to be redeemed for any 2026 regular season home match.

For questions, call (317) 685-1100 during business hours or email tickets@indyeleven.com.

USL Championship

Indy Eleven 3:1 Lexington SC

Sat. - 7:00 p.m.

Carroll Stadium | Indianapolis

Weather: Cloudy, 70 degrees

Attendance: 8,745

2026 USL Championship Records

Indy Eleven: 4-2-3 (4), 15 pts, #5 in Eastern Conference

Lexington SC: 2-5-3 (-3), 9 pts, #10 in Western Conference

Scoring Summary

IND - Bruno Rendón (Edward Kizza) 13'

LEX - Aaron Molloy (Blaine Ferri) 51'

IND - Josh O'Brien (Jack Blake) 71'

IND - Dylan Sing (Aodhan Quinn) 76'

Discipline Summary

LEX - Javain Brown (ejection) 3'

IND - Bruno Rendón (caution) 4'

LEX - Xavier Zengue (caution) 32'

LEX - Aaron Molloy (caution) 56'

LEX - Phillip Goodrum (caution) 80'

IND - Aodhan Quinn (caution) 90'

Indy Eleven Line-Up: Eric Dick, Aodhan Quinn (captain), Paco Craig, Anthony Herbert, Logan Neidlinger (Makel Rasheed 79'), Jack Blake, Cam Lindley, Josh O'Brien, Loïc Mesanvi (Dylan Sing 66'), Edward Kizza (Hesron Barry 55') (Alejandro Mitrano 78'), Bruno Rendón.

Indy Eleven Subs Not Used: Kian Williams, Noble Okello, Reice Charles-Cook.

Lexington SC Line-Up: Oliver Semmle, Javain Brown, Arturo Ordóñez, Kendall Burks, Xavier Zengue (Jonathan Lewis 57'), Aaron Molloy (captain), Blaine Ferri (Alfredo Midence 77'), Marcus Epps (Tarik Scott 77'), Nick Firmino, Latif Blessing (Joe Hafferty 7'), Phillip Goodrum.

Lexington SC Subs Not Used: Malik Henry-Scott, Milo Yosef, Marqes Muir, Trenton Kutch, Garrett Addams.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 23, 2026

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