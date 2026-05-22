Back in Turquoise - United to Debut New Kit Saturday against Charleston Battery
Published on May 22, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
New Mexico United News Release
The Black and Yellow Derby makes its return as the Charleston Battery travel to Albuquerque to take on New Mexico. After dropping the first two match ups against United the Battery have taken the last three meetings. This will be the two teams sixth all time meeting. For this being a cross conference match up the two clubs have met every year since 2021 when inter league play was brought into the league.
Turquoise and Black Attack
New Mexico United is debuting their new Turquoise Vintage Kit for this match and are looking to make a splash with them on. Fans will be able to purchase their kits at the match Saturday. You can read more about the behind the scenes of the filming here.
Better Call Howell and Niko
United will look to their backline of Niko Hämäläinen and Maliek Howell. Both defenders for United have accounted for 51 total clearances, 11 interceptions, 11 blocks and 691 total passes.The two have been a massive part in all of United's victories this season.
Batten down the Hatches
The Battery have historically been one of the leagues best teams and with that comes scoring. The East coast side has shown they are dangerous once again scoring 12 goals so far. Six of those are from open play and five are from set pieces with one penalty scored this year. United will look to contain Colton Swan who leads the Battery with three goals in seven appearances so far this season.
Where to Watch
In Person: Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park
TV: MY50 and Estrella TV
Streaming: ESPN+ and KRQE.com
Radio: 101.7 The Team
Match Previews are powered by Eezee Fiber.
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