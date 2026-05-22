LSC Signs 18-Year-Old Mason Kutch to Academy Deal

Published on May 22, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Lexington SC News Release







LEXINGTON, Ky. - Lexington Sporting Club has signed midfielder Mason Kutch to an Academy contract with its USL Championship club, pending league and federation approval.

The move allows Kutch to train and compete with the first team, as well as feature in the squad on USL-C matchdays, without forfeiting his NCAA eligibility.

Kutch initially joined the LSC ecosystem by signing with the club's Academy team in April 2026.

"I'm thankful for the opportunity here in Lexington and am excited to learn from the experienced players around me, while continuing to grow both as a player and as a person," said Kutch.

A product of Texas' Solar Soccer Club and Walnut Grove High School, Kutch was named the 2024/25 ECNL Boys U18/19 Texas Conference Player of the Year, as well as the 2024/25 Gatorade Texas Boys Soccer Player of the Year.

He also has a Class 5A, Division I state championship under his belt and tallied over 100 goals in his high school career.

With Solar, Kutch competed in a number of youth competitions hosted by MLS, including multiple MLS NEXT Cup and FLEX tournaments. He reached the final four of the 2024 MLS NEXT Cup and won the 2023 Dallas Cup as a U-16.

Kutch joins LSC's USL Championship roster ahead of the club's matchup with Indy Eleven Saturday, May 23 and will be available for selection to head coach Mac Hemmi.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 22, 2026

LSC Signs 18-Year-Old Mason Kutch to Academy Deal - Lexington SC

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