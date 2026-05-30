Locomotive Look to Build Momentum in Home Contest against Lexington SC

Published on May 29, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

El Paso Locomotive FC News Release







EL PASO, TEXAS - May 29, 2026 - El Paso Locomotive FC remains at home on Saturday, May 30, welcoming Lexington SC to Southwest University Park for a regular-season matchup. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m., with Locomotive seeking to carry momentum from its 2-0 win over AV Alta FC in the Prinx Tires USL Cup earlier this week.

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Be sure to follow @eplocomotivefc on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook for live updates of the match. Additionally, fans are encouraged to download the team's official mobile app on the Apple App Store or Google Play for instant access to mobile tickets, team content, and match notifications

FULL STEAM AHEAD

El Paso Locomotive FC are at home for a second straight game on Saturday, May 30 to host Lexington SC for a regular season matchup. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. MT at Southwest University Park and can be streamed on ESPN+.

BY THE NUMBERS (USL Championship)

Record: 4-3-2

Goals: 20 scored, 16 conceded (+4 GD)

Shots: 89 total, 49 on target (55.1%)

Rubio Rubín & Amando Moreno: 11 combined goals (team leaders); Rubín-7, Moreno-4

Clean Sheets: 2

Fouls: 123 drawn, 121 committed

Discipline: 24 yellow cards, 3 red cards

LAST TIME OUT

USL Championship Regular Season

El Paso Locomotive FC dropped their first road match of the season in a 2-1 loss to Oakland Roots SC on May 9th. This loss snapped a 4-game unbeaten streak for El Paso in the regular season. Despite a goal in the third minute from Rubio Rubín, a 10-men Locomotive team would give up two unanswered goals to the Roots.

LAST TIME OUT VS LEXINGTON SC

Locomotive earned a 2-1 road victory over Lexington SC behind a pair of first half goals. Memo Diaz opened the scoring in the ninth minute before Roberto Avila doubled El Paso's advantage in the 31st. Lexington pulled one back early in the second half, but El Paso held firm to secure all three points.

ALL-TIME SERIES VS LEXINGTON SC

El Paso Locomotive FC holds a 2-0-0 all-time record against Lexington FC, both wins coming during the 2025 season after Lexington made the move to the USL Championship. Both matches ended with a 2-1 score line in favor of El Paso, with Palermo Ortiz, Wilmer Cabrera Memo Diaz, and Roberto Avila as the goal scorers.

ATTACKING PRESSURE

El Paso Locomotive FC enters Saturday's match with one of the top attacks in the USL Championship, scoring 20 goals through nine games to lead the league. El Paso also hold the top spot when it comes to shot conversion rate, finding the back of the net on 22 percent of their shots on target.

MR. LOCOMOTIVE

Eric Calvillo became El Paso Locomotive FC's all-time appearance leader across all competitions after making his 140th appearance for the club against New Mexico United, surpassing the previous record held by Aaron Gomez (2019-2023). Calvillo also has the opportunity to break Gomez's club record of 129 league appearances against Lexington SC on Saturday. Calvillo currently holds Locomotive's all-time records for minutes played and starts in both regular season and all competitions.

RETURN OF MEMO

Memo Diaz made his return to the pitch during El Paso's Prinx Tires USL Cup clash against AV Alta FC on Wednesday night. Diaz sustained a shoulder injury in the final match last season and has been working towards getting back into the lineup for the past six months. He was subbed on in the 61st minute on Wednesday, immediately making an impact by recording the assist on Noah Dollenmayer's game winner.

HOT START

Rubio Rubín is one of two Locomotive players to score seven goals in nine games to open the USL Championship regular season. The other being Jerome Kiesewetter in 2019 who also tallied seven goals in nine matches.

WORLD CUP

Carl Sainté made league history after earning a spot on Haiti's 2026 FIFA World Cup roster, becoming one of four players from an active USL roster to receive a World Cup call-up. Haiti will compete in the World Cup for the first time since 1974, with matches against Scotland, Brazil, and Morocco.

INTERNATIONAL CALL-UPS

Defenders Noah Dollenmayer (Dominican Republic) and Nicolás Cardona (Puerto Rico) have been named to their respective national team rosters for the upcoming international window. Dollenmayer will take part in the Dominican Republic's friendly against Panama, while Cardona joins Puerto Rico in Texas and Arizona for two friendlies against Saudi Arabia and Iran.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 29, 2026

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