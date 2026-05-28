Locomotive Handle Business at Home with 2-0 Win over AV Alta FC

Published on May 28, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

El Paso Locomotive FC News Release







EL PASO, TEXAS - El Paso Locomotive FC improved to 2-0 in the Prinx Tires USL Cup on Wednesday night after their 2-0 win over AV Alta FC at Southwest University Park.

Despite having 10 shots in the opening half, Locomotive found themselves heading into the halftime break tied 0-0 with AV Alta. Alta's goalkeeper had some help from the crossbar with both Rubio Rubín and Omar Mora each sending a shot ringing off the bar to keep the game level.

Noah Dollenmayer broke the deadlock for El Paso in the 72nd minute, getting on the end of a cross into the box from Memo Diaz, and heading one home. Less than 10 minutes later, Diego Abita doubled Locomotive's lead, firing one into the back of the net after a pass left him one-on-one with AV Alta's keeper.

El Paso locked down defensively in the final 10 minutes of the match, securing their fifth clean sheet this season.

ELP 2, AV 0

Southwest University Park

ATTENDANCE: 5042

WEATHER: 88 degrees and sunny

MATCH NOTES

Noah Dollenmayer's opening goal in tonight's game is his second career goal as a Locomotive and his first at home.

Memo Diaz made his return to the pitch tonight after being out six months with a shoulder injury. After being subbed on in the 61st minute, Diaz recorded the assist on Dollenmayer's opening goal.

Diego Abitia has made an impact as a substitute in two of the last three games. On May 9th at New Mexico United, Abitia came on in the 82nd and scored just four minutes later. In tonight's game, he was substituted on in the 61st minute and scored in the 79th.

SCORING SUMMARY

ELP - 72' Noah Dollenmayer, 79' Diego Abitia

LINEUPS

ELP - (3-5-2) Sebastian Mora-Mora, Ricky Ruiz, Noah Dollenmayer, Kofi Twumasi, Alvaro Quezada, Eric Calvillo, Robert Coronado (Palermo Ortiz 89'), Alex Mendez (Daniel gomez 71'), Amando Moreno (Gabi Torres 61'), Rubio Rubin (Diego Abitia 61'), Omar Mora (Memo Diaz 61')

Subs Not Used: Abraham Romero, Tony Alfaro, Kenneth Hoban

AV - (4-3-3) Denzil Smith, Kaloyan Pehlivanov, Miguel Pajaro, Erick Ceja Gonzalez (Javier Mariona 74'), Nicholas Relerford, Osvaldo Lay (Miguel Ibarra 70'), Maboumou Alassane, Santiago Higareda (Godwin Antwi 57'), Cesar Bahena Jr. (Jimmie Villalobos 58'), Collin Anderson, Adam Aoumaich (Christian Ortiz 58')

Subs Not Used: Denzil Smith, Illias Aoumaich

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

ELP - 31' Alex Méndez (Yellow), 33' Amando Moreno (Yellow), 74' Diego Abitia (Yellow), 90+3' Guillermo Diaz (Yellow)

AV - 17' Adam Aoumaich (Yellow)

MATCH STATS: ELP | AV

GOALS: 2|0

ASSISTS: 2|0

POSSESSION: 53|47

SHOTS: 17|10

SHOTS ON GOAL: 7|1

SAVES: 1|5

FOULS: 15|7

OFFSIDES: 1|4

CORNERS: 11|4







United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 28, 2026

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