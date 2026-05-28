El Paso Locomotive Academy Sends Five Teams to ECNL Playoffs

Published on May 28, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

El Paso Locomotive FC News Release







After a long and demanding ECNL Mountain Conference season filled with extensive travel, high-level competition, adversity, and countless lessons, El Paso Locomotive Academy is proud to celebrate a historic achievement: five academy teams have officially qualified for the ECNL Playoffs in San Diego.

"What our ECNL Boys program has accomplished this season is truly remarkable," said Director of Youth Soccer Ulysus Torres. "To have five out of six teams qualify for a National Playoff site is an incredible achievement and something that is extremely uncommon at the national level.

What makes this even more special is the adversity our players, coaches, and staff have faced throughout the season. To see not just one or two teams succeed, but nearly our entire ECNL Boys platform continues to improve, peak at the right time, and raise the standard of elite soccer within our organization says everything about the culture we are building."

U13: Mountain Conference Champions

The U13 team, led by Head Coach Gabriel Moran, finished an outstanding season at the top of the ECNL Mountain Conference standings. The group recorded 8 wins, 2 losses, and 3 draws, averaging 2.08 points per game.

The team secured qualification for the playoffs with two matches remaining in the regular season, demonstrating consistency and maturity throughout the campaign. Their ability to perform with consistency and maintain results over the course of the year established them as one of the top teams in the conference.

U14: Resilience in a Dramatic Playoff Race

The U14 squad, led by Head Coach John Hoban, completed one of the most emotional playoff races in the conference. Finishing the season with 9 wins, 4 losses, and 1 draw while averaging 2.00 points per game, the team battled intensely with New Mexico Rapids for first place throughout the year.

Their defining moment came during a dramatic match in Colorado against Colorado Edge. After taking an early lead, Locomotive saw Colorado respond and go ahead 2-1 before the team found an equalizer prior to a lightning delay. Once the match resumed, Locomotive needed only 14 seconds to score the go-ahead goal and officially clinch a playoff spot in unforgettable fashion.

U15: Consistency and Offensive Quality

Under the leadership of Head Coach Marc Rosch, the U15 team produced one of the strongest records in the conference with 11 wins and only 3 losses, averaging 2.36 points per game.

The group secured qualification after defeating Colorado Edge in Albuquerque during the previous weekend. They closed the regular season strongly with consecutive 3-2 victories against Colorado Edge and Colorado Rapids Central, showcasing the team's attacking quality and competitive mentality during crucial moments of the season.

U17: Redemption and Strong Finish

The U17 team finished the year with 9 wins, 3 losses, and 2 draws, averaging 2.07 points per game and earning qualification as the best second-place team across the East and West conferences.

For the 2009 age group, this achievement carried extra meaning. Last season, the team narrowly missed qualification despite leading the conference for significant stretches. This year, under Head Coach Hugo Samano, the group responded with resilience after a slow start to the season.

The team closed the campaign with an impressive unbeaten run in eight matches, recording seven wins and one draw, proving their growth, maturity, and determination throughout the second half of the season.

U18/19: Dominant End to the Season

The U18/19 team finished with 11 wins and 3 losses. Led by Head Coach Guilherme Henry and assisted by Sean Taylor and George Valenzuela, the group delivered one of the strongest finishes in the conference.

Over the final 10 matches of the season, the team recorded 9 wins and only 1 loss while scoring 37 goals and conceding just 10. Their consistent performances and attacking efficiency allowed them to clinch their playoff spot during the final weekend of competition.

"I could not be more proud or excited to see what these groups will do out in California," said Torres. "A huge thank you goes to all of our coaches, support staff, front office personnel, and even our first team side for the role they have played in creating an environment where top talent can develop and thrive.

We are building something special - a true breeding ground for elite players and teams that represent our club proudly on the national stage."

Building the Future

Qualifying five teams for the ECNL Playoffs is a significant milestone for El Paso Locomotive Academy and a reflection of the continued growth of the club's developmental pathway.

Beyond results, these teams have represented the academy with competitiveness, professionalism, and resilience throughout the season. As they now prepare to compete on the national stage in San Diego, the achievement stands as another important step in the continued development of soccer in El Paso and the opportunities being created for young players within the community. The ECNL Playoffs will take place from June 25 to July 2 in San Diego, where the academy's teams will have the opportunity to compete against some of the top clubs in the country while continuing to represent the passion and talent of the El Paso soccer community.

What is ECNL?

Founded in 2009, the Elite Clubs National League (ECNL) was created to raise the standard of youth soccer in the United States. Originally established for girls' soccer, the league rapidly became one of the nation's top pathways for elite competition and player development before expanding to include ECNL Boys in 2017.







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