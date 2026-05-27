Locomotive Return Home for Prinx Tires USL Cup Clash against AV Alta FC

Published on May 26, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

El Paso Locomotive FC News Release







EL PASO, TEXAS - El Paso Locomotive FC returns to action after a two-week break on Wednesday night, hosting AV Alta FC in the second round of the Prinx Tires USL Cup. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. as Locomotive looks to snap a three-game winless streak and improve to 2-0-0 in USL Cup play.

WATCH: ESPN+

Be sure to follow @eplocomotivefc on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook for live updates of the match. Additionally, fans are encouraged to download the team's official mobile app on the Apple App Store or Google Play for instant access to mobile tickets, team content, and match notifications.

MATCH NOTES

FULL STEAM AHEAD

El Paso Locomotive FC are back in action for the first time in over two weeks on Wednesday, May 27 as it hosts AV Alta FC at Southwest University Park in El Paso, Texas. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. MT and can be streamed on ESPN+. Locomotive looks to get back to its winning ways after dropping their first road match of the season in a 2-1 loss against Oakland Roots SC.

BY THE NUMBERS (Prinx Tires USL Cup)

Record: 1-0-0

Goals: 2 scored, 1 conceded (+1 GD)

Shots: 21 total, 5 on target (23.8%)

Clean Sheets: 0

Fouls: 12 drawn, 17 committed

Discipline: 0 yellow cards, 0 red cards

LAST TIME OUT

Prinx Tires USL Cup

El Paso Locomotive FC opened the 2026 Prinx Tires USL Cup group stage with a 2-1 win over Orange County SC in Irvine, Calif. After a scoreless first half, Orange County took a 1-0 lead just six minutes into the second but were reduced to 10 men just a few minutes later. Goals form Tony Alfaro and Robert Coronado in the final 25 minutes gave El Paso the 2-1 win.

USL Championship Regular Season

El Paso Locomotive FC dropped their first road match of the season in a 2-1 loss to Oakland Roots SC on May 9th. This loss snapped a 4-game unbeaten streak for El Paso in the regular season. Despite a goal in the third minute from Rubio Rubín, a 10-men Locomotive team would give up two unanswered goals to the Roots.

UNFAMILIAR FOES

This is the first matchup between El Paso Locomotive and AV Alta FC. El Paso opened the Prinx Tires USL Cup with a 2-1 win over Orange County SC, while AV Alta dropped their first game to New Mexico United 2-1.

HOME STRUGGLES

El Paso Locomotive FC enters Wednesday's contest against AV Alta FC with a 1-2-1 record at Southwest University Park this season. Locomotive's lone win was an 3-2 victory over Las Vegas Lights FC. Amando Moreno opened the scoring in the seventh minute before Las Vegas tied it up in the 23rd. Two more goals from El Paso, one from Rubio Rubín and a second from Moreno, extended El Paso's advantage to one that Las Vegas could not recover from. Locomotive's two defeats at home came in a tightly contested match against San Antonio FC and a 4-1 loss to FC Tulsa, a match in which El Paso was reduced to 10 men early in the first half.

ATTACKING PRESSURE

El Paso Locomotive FC enters Wednesday's match with one of the top attacks in the USL Championship, scoring 20 goals through nine games to lead the league. El Paso also hold the top spot when it comes to shot conversion rate, finding the back of the net on 22 percent of their shots on target.

DEFENSIVE DISCIPLINE

Locomotive were shown zero cards in their opening matchup of the Prinx Tires USL Cup against Orange County SC, marking the first time this season the side

finished a match without a card. Orange County, however, were reduced to 10 men after Apolo Marinch was shown his second yellow of the night in the 58th minute.

UNLIKELY ATTACK

In its most recent outing in the Prinx Tires USL Cup, El Paso Locomotive FC found goals from unlikely contributors in a 2-1 victory over Orange County SC. Defender Tony Alfaro leveled the match in the 64th minute with just his second goal of the season before Robeert Coronado netted his first goal of the year in the 78th minute, proving to be the match-winner as Locomotive secured the comeback victory.

MR. LOCOMOTIVE

Eric Calvillo became El Paso Locomotive FC's all-time appearance leader across all competitions after making his 140th appearance for the club against New Mexico United, surpassing the previous record held by Aaron Gomez (2019-2023). Calvillo is also just one regular season appearances away from breaking Gomez's club record of 129 league appearances and has the opportunity to do so against Lexington SC on Saturday. Calvillo currently holds Locomotive's all-time records for minutes played and starts in both regular season and all competitions.

DYNAMIC DUO

Rubio Rubín and Amando Moreno sit atop the offensive leaderboard for Locomotive, combining for 11 goals in league play, forming on of the most dangerous attacking units in the USL Championship. Rubín currently leads the league with seven goals and sitting tied for four with 21 shots.

HOT START

Rubio Rubín is one of two Locomotive players to score seven goals in nine games to open the USL Championship regular season. The other being Jerome Kiesewetter in 2019 who also tallied seven goals in nine matches.

SEEING RED

El Paso Locomotive FC were once again reduced to 10 men early in their latest match against Oakland Roots SC. The dismissal marked the second straight red card issued to El Paso in the last three matches and the club's fourth red card of the season.

WORLD CUP

Carl Sainté made league history after earning a spot on Haiti's 2026 FIFA World Cup roster, becoming one of the first players from an active USL roster to receive a World Cup call-up. Haiti will compete in the World Cup for the first time since 1974, with matches against Scotland, Brazil, and Morocco.

INTERNATIONAL CALL-UPS

Defenders Noah Dollenmayer (Dominican Republic) and Nicolás Cardona (Puerto Rico) have been named to their respective national team rosters for the upcoming international window. Dollenmayer will take part in the Dominican Republic's friendly against Panama, while Cardona joins Puerto Rico in Texas and Arizona for two friendlies against Saudi Arabia and Iran.

NOTABLE QUOTES:

HC Junior Gonzalez on turning things around starting with the match against AV Alta:

"Anytime you come off a loss the next game is a chance to turn it around. We've had a few opportunities to get ourselves higher in the standings. We didn't achieve those goals but by no means is this group panicked by any means.

We're showing up for this Wednesday game against AV Alta to get a result and to play in our style of play. Obviously, a good result gives us now two wins in the Prinx Cup and keeps us going in that competition. After we focus on Wednesday, we'll them prepare for the weekend."

Midfielder Eric Calvillo on breaking the All-Time Appearance record and what to expect from him going forward:

"It's an honor and a privilege. I'm very happy for that. My family and I, we thank the club, the organization, the city, and the fans for all their support and having me here.

I said it from day one, I wanted to come to this organization, this club, and make history. I've done a few things already, but more individual, and I'm ready for that team history accomplishment. That's winning a championship.

I'm just going to take it day by day and continue doing what I do. Just having the support of the fans and the club is all I really need. I'm just going to continue working hard. However, many years I continue playing for this club they know I'm going to do my very best and give them all that I can until my times up. Hopefully this is the club that I am playing my last official soccer professional game."







United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 26, 2026

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