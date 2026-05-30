Rhode Island FC Looks to Build Momentum at Indy Eleven Tomorrow

Published on May 29, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Rhode Island FC News Release







Rhode Island FC travels to Michael A. Carroll Stadium to face Indy Eleven in Week 13 of the 2026 USL Championship season.

WHO

Indy Eleven

Rhode Island FC

WHEN

Saturday, May 30

7:00 p.m. ET

WHERE

Michael A. Carroll Stadium

1001 W New York St.

Indianapolis, IN 46202

BROADCAST

NESN+, ESPN Select

RADIO

790 The Score (WPRV 790 AM)

GAME PREVIEW

Indy Eleven extended its regular-season unbeaten streak at home to eight games after a 3-1 win vs. Lexington SC last time out on May 23. It is 7W-0L-1T in its last eight games at Michael A. Carroll Stadium dating back to August 2025, and will play the second of a three-game homestand across all competitions vs. Rhode Island FC on Saturday. In the 2026 regular season, Indy is one of four Eastern Conference teams unbeaten at home, and its four home wins (4W-0L-1T) rank second in the USL Championship through Week 12. It's only tie in an otherwise perfect home slate came against defending USL Championship title winners Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC on April 4. Indy has scored 11 of its 15 regular-season goals in front of its home fans, conceding just one goal per game. Overall, its +4 goal differential on the year is tied with Rhode Island FC for the best in the Eastern Conference.

For just the second time in club history, two Rhode Island FC players scored multiple goals in the same game in its 4-1 win vs. Brooklyn FC on May 23. The win was RIFC's second four-goal performance of the 2026 regular season, following a 4-0 win over Charleston Battery on April 22. Both wins were part of an eight-game stretch in which the Ocean State club has lost just once against USL Championship opposition across all competitions (4W-1L-3T). Jojea Kwizera got things started with his first career brace for RIFC, opening the scoring in the 38th minute before completing his double with a long-range curling strike that was named the USL Championship Week 12 Goal of the Week in the 72nd minute. Late in the second half, JJ Williams added onto the onslaught with a pair of goals less than two minutes apart, plucking a close-range volley out of the air and drilling it into the back of the net in the 83rd minute before nodding home a corner at the near post in the 85th minute to put the game to bed. The game marked just the second time two RIFC players have scored multiple goals in the same game, and was RIFC's second four-goal performance of the regular season.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 29, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.