Match Preview: Brooklyn FC at Sporting JAX: Sunday, 2 PM

Published on May 28, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Brooklyn FC News Release







Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn FC Men will play their next USL Championship match this Sunday, May 31, 2026 at 2 PM ET as they travel to Florida to take on Sporting Club Jacksonville.

Brooklyn will be looking to bounce back from a 4-1 loss away at Rhode Island FC last weekend and return to winning ways in the USL Championship against fellow newcomers Sporting JAX.

Sporting JAX is also in its inaugural season and is looking for its first win in franchise history. They are winless and currently sit at the bottom of the Eastern Conference. Their last USL Championship match was a midweek clash at home against San Antonio FC, which ended in a 4-4 draw. They currently lead the league in goals conceded with 24 through 10 games.

The Scotsman Liam Fox manages Jacksonville and has developed a strong British core. Seven players on their roster were born in England, including defender Harvey Neville, the nephew of Manchester United legend Gary Neville.

For Brooklyn FC, midfielder Jaden Servania could potentially make his 100th appearance in the USL Championship this weekend and will be looking to make an impact before he heads off on international duty with Puerto Rico. Midfielder CJ Olney will also look to continue his positive play as he scored his first-ever goal for the club last weekend in Rhode Island.

After this match, Brooklyn FC will return home to Maimonides Park for another Prinx Tires USL Cup contest against Portland Hearts of Pine on June 7th at 3 pm EST. Tickets are available on SeatGeek.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 28, 2026

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