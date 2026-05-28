Ramiz Hamouda Named to USMNT U19 Training Camp Roster

Published on May 28, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Birmingham Legion FC News Release







ATLANTA - U.S. Under-19 Men's National Team head coach Gonzalo Segares has named a 24-player roster for the squad's domestic training camp to be held June 1-9 at the Arthur M. Blank U.S. Soccer National Training Center.

During the camp, the U-19 MNT will test itself against Japan on Tuesday, June 9 at the National Training Center as the team continues its preparation for this summer's Concacaf U-20 Championship, which serves as qualification for the 2027 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. ET.

Twenty players are based domestically, with 17 coming from 13 different Major League Soccer club setups. Atlanta United, LA Galaxy, Inter Miami and Orlando City lead the way with two selections each, with one apiece coming from Chicago Fire, Charlotte FC, Columbus Crew, New England Revolution, Red Bull New York, New York City FC, Real Salt Lake, St. Louis City and Seattle Sounders. Rounding out the domestic contingent is a player apiece from USL Championship sides Birmingham Legion and Charleston Battery as well as one selection from Furman University.

Four European-based players have also been summoned, coming from Castellón (Spain), Eintracht Frankfurt (Germany), Lyngby (Denmark) and Roma (Italy).

Nineteen players were born in 2007 and five were born in 2008.

The camp is part of the Federation's continued focus on the U.S. Way philosophy, which emphasizes increased programming for Youth National Teams to create more opportunities for young players to advance through the pathway to the senior National Team with the goal of representing their country at a world championship.

U-19 MEN'S NATIONAL TEAM (2007) - JUNE 2026 ROSTER BY POSITION (Club; Hometown):

Goalkeepers (3): Giorgio De Marzi (Roma/ITA; Rome, Italy), Lucas McPartlin (St. Louis City; St. Louis, Mo.), Aidan Stokes (Red Bull New York; Totowa, N.J.)

Defenders (8): Tristan Brown (Columbus Crew; Novi, Mich.), Dominik Chong-Qui (Atlanta United; Alpharetta, Ga.), Christopher Cupps (Chicago Fire; Chicago, Ill.), Braden Dunham (Furman University; Peachtree City, Ga.), Ramiz Hamouda (Birmingham Legion; Lincoln, Neb.), Harbor Miller (LA Galaxy; Brea, Calif.), Javaun Mussenden (New England Revolution; Dallas, Ga.), Neil Pierre (Lyngby/DEN; Hersey, Pa.)

Midfielders (6): Snyder Brunell (Seattle Sounders; Kirkland, Wash.), Colin Guske (Orlando City; Saint Johns, Fla.), Santiago Morales (Inter Miami; Weston, Fla.), Axel Perez (Castellon/ESP; Miami, Fla.), Cooper Sanchez (Atlanta United; Holly Springs, Ga.), Jonny Shore (New York City FC; New York, N.Y.)

Forwards (7): Nimfasha Berchimas (Charlotte FC; High Point, N.C.), Marvin Dills (Eintracht Frankfurt/GER; Frankfurt, Germany), Justin Ellis (Orlando City; Wellington, Fla.), Aiden Hezarkhani (Real Salt Lake; Irvine, Calif.), Daniel Pinter (Inter Miami; Boca Raton, Fla.), Ruben Ramos Jr. (LA Galaxy; La Puente, Calif.), Colton Swan (Charleston Battery; Ann Arbor, Mich.)







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