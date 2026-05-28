LouCity Signs Norton Children's Patient O'Barr to One-Game Contract

Published on May 28, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Louisville City FC News Release







Ahead of this weekend's matchup with the Tampa Bay Rowdies, Louisville City FC has signed Grayson O'Barr to a one-game contract in partnership with Norton Children's.

The 10-year-old participated in team training on Thursday after putting pen to paper on his deal. He'll be available for selection Saturday at Lynn Family Stadium leading up to LouCity's 7 p.m. kickoff.

"We are so happy to have Grayson sign a contract with us this week! He has shown tremendous fight and spirit along this journey, and we couldn't be prouder of him," LouCity interim head coach Simon Bird said. "Grayson is an inspiration to our staff and players. We look forward to welcoming him into our LouCity family, where we can continue to provide support to such a special young man."

O'Barr was diagnosed with a brain tumor in 2022, and underwent treatment that was completed in 2023. That same year, he was diagnosed with epilepsy. At the time, he was suffering around 70 seizures per week. He underwent surgery in February 2026 and is now seizure free.

O'Barr, who turns 11 next month, completed the fourth grade last week and will be moving to the fifth grade in the fall. He loves playing soccer, running track and competing in swimming.

"Watching him be celebrated like this is a moment our family will cherish forever. Through all the hard times, Grayson would always say he was born to play sports," Grayson's parents, David and Storey O'Barr, said. "We are eternally grateful to Norton Children's for the exceptional care, compassion, and support they have shown our family throughout this four-year journey. Because of them, Grayson truly has his life back. He's able to be a normal fourth grader again - spending time with friends, enjoying everyday moments uninterrupted by seizures, and getting back to doing what he loves most: playing sports. Seeing him full of life and doing what he loves makes this moment even more meaningful, and we will never forget all those who helped him get here."

"Anyone who's met Grayson knows he is full of personality. He is fun, energetic, athletic, adventurous, curious, brave, loving, spunky and articulate," said Dr. Marie Clements, pediatric neurologist with Norton Children's Neuroscience Institute. "He has been through so much - more than most adults have. I am delighted that he can spend more of his childhood being a kid, doing the things he loves, like playing sports, spending time with friends and enjoying his wonderful family. How exciting we get to celebrate Grayson together - he deserves all of it and more."

In addition to his role with the team Saturday, O'Barr will be recognized at halftime as the Norton Children's Kid Captain - a fan-favorite opportunity to recognize those living life to the fullest despite obstacles in their way.

This marks the fifth-straight year Norton Children's has partnered with LouCity to connect a patient with the professional soccer club. In 2022, "Super Drew" Esposito helped inspire the boys in purple for a victory over the Charleston Battery following his bout with a brain tumor. In 2023, Titas Verhey joined the team amid his battle with a rare form of cancer. In 2024, 15-year-old Ethan Wright, a Type 1 diabetes patient, joined LouCity for a thrilling 4-3 win over Sacramento Republic. And in 2025, 8-year-old Ezekiel Nzombi, who suffered a stroke at two years old, was with LouCity for a clash with FC Tulsa.

Norton Children's is a comprehensive network of highly trained pediatricians, pediatric specialists and support services providing care for children of all ages. Offering a spectrum of pediatric care throughout Kentucky and Southern Indiana, it comprises two hospitals, a medical center, regional outpatient centers, and primary and specialty care physician practices.







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