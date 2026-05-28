Colton Swan Called up to U.S. U-19 National Team for June Camp

Published on May 28, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Charleston Battery News Release







CHARLESTON, S.C. - The United States U-19 national team announced Thursday the 24-man roster selected by head coach Gonzalo Segares for the squad's June training camp in Atlanta, with Charleston Battery forward Colton Swan among the call-ups.

SWAN PHOTOS AND HIGHLIGHTS

Swan, 19, will head to the Arthur M. Blank U.S. Soccer National Training Center from June 1-9 for a camp that culminates in a friendly against Japan on June 9 (11 a.m. ET kickoff).

The training camp is part of the squad's preparation for this summer's Concacaf U-20 Championship, which serves as qualification for the 2027 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan.

It's another deserved international call-up for Swan, whose six goals lead the club across all competitions. The striker recently featured for the U.S. U-20 national team this past March, notching a goal and an assist in his U-20 debut against Argentina in the lopsided 3-nil win.

Swan has previously represented the U.S. at the U-18 level, when he was called up by the youth national team for the UEFA Friendship Cup in June 2025. He scored in the first minute of his USYNT debut, against the France U-18s on June 1. Swan earned four total caps in the tournament, also facing Argentina, Australia and Portugal, to claim the trophy.

This camp is part of the Federation's continued focus on the U.S. Way philosophy, which emphasizes increased programming for the youth national teams to create more opportunities for young players to advance through the pathway to the senior national team, with the goal of representing their country at a world championship.

Swan will return to the Battery following the break of camp on June 9 after the Japan game.







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