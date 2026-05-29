Match Preview: Las Vegas Lights FC vs FC Tulsa: Saturday, May 30, 7:30 p.m. PT

Published on May 28, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Las Vegas Lights FC News Release







The Lights face FC Tulsa aiming to continue building on the positive momentum following last Saturday's victory at home.

Match: Las Vegas Lights FC (3-5-2, 9th in Western Conference) vs FC Tulsa (4-2-3, 4th in Western Conference)

When: Saturday, May 30

Where: Cashman Field, Las Vegas, Nevada

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. PT

How to Watch: FOX5, 5DRVtv 5.4, ESPN+, CBS Sports Golazo Network

The Lights are back at Cashman. Their opponents? FC Tulsa for Week 13 of the USL Championship regular season.

Things seem to be looking up for the Lights after last Saturday's convincing win against Switchbacks FC. Blake Pope and Johnny Rodriguez were the stars of the show, scoring one goal apiece to lead Vegas' third win of the season and prolong the club's unbeaten streak at home.

For Tulsa, things seem to be going great. Excellent, actually. The Oklahoma side remain unbeaten in their last six matches across all competitions, winning four matches and drawing twice. The team's average offensive output and overall defensive performance was outstanding during that stretch, scoring 11 goals and conceding only four.

It's too early in the season to call this showdown a make-or-break matchup, but it does present both teams with a golden opportunity to climb the Western Conference standings and cement themselves as candidates for playoff contention.

It's not now or never, but a win is a must.

Throwback to March

It's been a little over two months since the last time both teams faced each other at OENOK Field in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

On March 21st, Tulsa defeated the Lights 3-2 in a close match that was settled by an Owen Damm stunner from the edge of the box as the clock neared the 90-minute mark. Johnny Rodriguez and Abraham Okyere scored for Vegas.

Both sides will now clash at Cashman Field, a stadium that hasn't seen the Lights defeated since August 23rd, when North Carolina FC snatched three points in a 2-1 win on the road.

It's so on.

Keys to the Match

Here are the keys to a second consecutive victory at Cashman for the Lights.

Beat Tulsa's Solid Defending

Tulsa's defense is one of the best in the Championship.

They possess an xGA (expected goals against) of 1.22, the second lowest in the Western Conference after the Switchbacks (1.19). They also have the third best goals allowed record in the West, with one goal conceded per match. Only Orange County and current Western Conference leaders San Antonio FC have allowed less goals per match (0.91).

Tulsa's defensive system, led by veteran goalkeeper Alexandros Tambakis, has kept clean sheets in the team's last two matches. Strengthened by the signings of Alonzo Clarke and Ian, Tulsa's defense is more solid than it was last season.

But... Vegas did score twice in their last visit to ONEOK Field. So, it can be done. And the possibility of victory hinges on the Lights' attack being clinical when opportunity arises.

Going Against History

The Lights have not been able to beat FC Tulsa... ever.

Seriously.

Both teams have faced each other ten times, with the Lights being unable to declare victory in any of those matches whether at home or away.

Tulsa has won four games and drawn six, winning in their last three encounters to sustain an impressive unbeaten streak against Vegas.

But, curiously enough, the Lights just ended a 10-match winless streak against a different club this past weekend when they beat the Switchbacks 2-0 at Cashman Field. Vegas had not been able to defeat Colorado Springs since September 28, 2019. A six-year-old curse, broken in one night.

And it can happen again this Saturday.

Cashman Field: The Lights' Fortress

Cashman Field has become Vegas' stronghold this season.

The Lights were the second worst home team in the Western Conference in 2025, earning only 19 points out of 45 (42%). But this year, things are looking radically different.

Vegas remains unbeaten at home, having earned ten out of a possible 12 points (83%) in the USL Championship following three wins and one draw.

Not only that, but the team's defensive performance across all four games has been excellent, conceding only twice in those four games.

If the Lights keep it up, then a history-making win against Tulsa is within reach this Saturday.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 28, 2026

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