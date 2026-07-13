Juan Carlos Obregón Jr. Earns Goal of the Round Nomination

Published on July 13, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Brooklyn FC News Release







Brooklyn, N.Y. - Brooklyn FC Men's forward Juan Carlos "JC" Obregón Jr. has been nominated for the Prinx Tires USL Cup Goal of the Round for Round 4, with fan voting open at 4:00 PM ET on Monday. Voting closes at midnight ET on Wednesday, July 15, with the winner announced at 4:00 PM ET on Thursday, July 16.

Obregón earned this nomination for a free kick in first-half stoppage time on the road at Rhode Island FC. After CJ Olney Jr. was brought down just outside the box, Obregón stepped up and curled his effort over the defensive wall and into the top right corner, leveling the match at 1-1 just before the halftime whistle.

The strike capped a dangerous night for Obregón, who put all three of his shots on target, created a chance, and won five fouls. The nomination adds to a growing list of honors for the forward this season, including a USL Championship Team of the Week selection in March and bench honors on the USL Cup Team of the Round in April. JC netted two goals in Brooklyn FC's first-ever USL Cup campaign and has an additional goal in league play.

The Goal of the Round winner is decided entirely by fan vote, so every click counts.

Vote Now for JC before voting closes at midnight ET on Wednesday, July 15.

Brooklyn FC Men are back in action on Saturday, July 18, at Sporting JAX (7:00 PM ET, Hodges Stadium) as they return to USL Championship play, before coming home to Maimonides Park on Saturday, July 25, to face San Antonio FC (7:00 PM ET). Tickets are available on SeatGeek.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 13, 2026

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