Vote Now: Jackson Lee Earns Save of the Week Nomination

Published on May 26, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Brooklyn FC News Release







Brooklyn, N.Y. - Brooklyn Football Club (Brooklyn FC) Men's goalkeeper Jackson Lee has been nominated for the USL Championship Save of the Week for Week 12, with fans now able to vote to determine the winner.

Lee earned the nomination with a standout double save, diving low to deny the initial effort before reacting quickly to get a strong hand to the rebound attempt from close range. The sequence preserved the deadlock at a critical moment in the match and secured Lee a spot among the league's four Save of the Week nominees.

The Save of the Week winner is determined by a fan vote conducted via the USL Championship website and social media. Fans can cast their vote here.

Brooklyn FC returns to action this Sunday, May 31, as the men travel to face Sporting Club Jax at Hodges Stadium, with kickoff set for 2 p.m. ET. The club then returns home on June 7 to take on Portland Hearts of Pine during Brooklyn FC's annual Pride Night celebration in the Prinx Tires USL Cup Group Stage Third Round.

Tickets are available on Seatgeek.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 26, 2026

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