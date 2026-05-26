Noah Dollenmayer Earns International Call-Up with Dominican Republic

Published on May 26, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

El Paso Locomotive FC News Release







EL PASO, TEXAS - El Paso Locomotive FC defender Noah Dollenmayer has been called up to the Dominican Republic national team for the upcoming June FIFA window, the club has announced.

"Noah's continued inclusion on the Dominican Republic National Team is a testament to his on-field progression and our coaching staff's dedication to his daily development," said Technical Director Ray Saari. "These international camps provide Noah with invaluable experience, allowing him to compete against elite global talent while proudly representing El Paso on one of the sport's biggest stages. We wish him the best of luck and eagerly await his return to the club once the camp concludes."

Dollenmayer will join the national team during the international window as they prepare for a friendly against Panama.

The defender has logged more than 300 minutes for Locomotive this season, earning a spot in the starting XI four times.

He will depart following El Paso's match against Lexington SC on Saturday, May 30th, and is set to rejoin the club in Colorado Springs for its match against the Switchbacks on June 6th.

DOMINICIAN REPUBLIC SCHEDULE

Dominican Republic vs Panama

Wednesday, June 3

Panama City, Panama







United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 26, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.