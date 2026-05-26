Jack Blake Named to USL-C "Team of the Week"

Published on May 26, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Indy Eleven News Release







Tampa, Fla. - Indy Eleven midfielder Jack Blake has been selected to the USL Championship "Team of the Week" for Week 12 after helping the Boys in Blue extend their league home unbeaten streak to eight (7-0-1) with a 3-1 victory over Lexington SC on Saturday at Carroll Stadium. It is the 14th time that Blake has earned "Team of the Week" honors in his Indy Eleven tenure.

Blake set up the game-winning goal in the 71st minute with a sublime cross from the left sideline to the center of the box just outside the six to Josh O'Brien, who half-volleyed it home to give his team a 2-1 lead. It is the 26th career assist for Blake in USL-C regular-season play in addition to his 44 career goals for a total of 70 goals+assists. On Saturday, Blake also recorded three chances created while completing 43 of 50 passes and winning 3-3 tackles and 4-6 aerial duels.

The fourth-year Boys in Blue player moved into fourth place on the club all-time list with his 109th appearance in all competitions, moving ahead of Karl Ouimette (2018-22). The 31-year-old Blake played the full 90 minutes to surpass the 15,000 mark for his USL-C career (15,011) with 205 league games played and 175 starts. He is tied for fifth on the league all-time list with 15 penalties converted in 17 attempts.

On the Indy Eleven All-Time USL Championship list, Blake is first in goals (25), fourth in games played (93) and games started (85), and fifth in assists (10) and minutes (7,203).

Despite missing three games this season, Blake is tied for the team lead in fouls won (15) with Loïc Mesanvi.

Indy Eleven has had six different players and Coach Sean McAuley earn USL-C "Team of the Week" this season. Blake joins captain Aodhan Quinn and Bruno Rendon as Boys in Blue players who have earned two selections in 2026. Blake also earned that recognition in Week 6 after becoming the franchise all-time leader in career goals with his 28th.

Indy Eleven will look to extend its home unbeaten streak on Saturday when it hosts Eastern Conference opponent Rhode Island FC at Carroll Stadium at 7 p.m.

Tickets start at $14 online and fans can add an Indy Eleven Pride Knit Scarf at checkout for $20. For this match only, Desnuda Tequila Deck tickets are $29! Ticket options include the Desnuda Tequila Deck, Family Four-Packs, and Flex Mini-Plans.

Located on the East Deck, the Desnuda Tequila Deck has an exclusive full-service bar and high-top seating providing panoramic pitch-side views for 50 people. It's a social experience offering a wonderful place to hang out and take in the game! Desnuda Tequila Deck seats start at $59 and include one FREE cocktail and bottomless chips, salsa, and guac.

The Family Four-Pack is available for all 2026 home games and can be purchased online only. Priced at just $49, the Family Four-Pack includes four tickets, FREE parking, $20 in Concession Vouchers, and a 20% Merchandise Discount, along with access to the Fun Zone/Kids Activation Area.

Flex Mini Plans include vouchers to be redeemed for any 2026 regular season home match.

For questions, call (317) 685-1100 during business hours or email tickets@indyeleven.com.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 26, 2026

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