Bruno Scores in Fourth Straight Match as Indy Eleven Wins at Home Again

Published on May 30, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Indy Eleven News Release







Indianapolis - Bruno Rendón scored a goal for the fourth straight match, Eric Dick made six saves while recording his 33rd career clean sheet, and the Boys in Blue vaulted themselves up to second place in the Eastern Conference with a 1-0 win over Rhode Island FC at Carroll Stadium, extending their home unbeaten streak to nine (8-0-1).

Captain Aodhan Quinn made his 300th USL Championship regular season appearance and midway through the first half became the first USL Championship player to log 25,000 minutes. In the 55th minute, Quinn assisted Rendón's winner on a well-placed cross, bringing him just two assists shy of Kenardo Forbes' USL Championship regular-season record of 66.

Taking a corner kick from the right side, Quinn clipped a ball in towards the top of a crowded penalty area. Rendón drifted away from the masses in front of the goal and tracked down the pass just left of the penalty spot, hitting a masterful right-footed volley into the top-left corner of the goal.

Dick was also extraordinary, repeatedly claiming crosses and making comfortable saves on long-range shots. Indy Eleven's goalkeeper never appeared troubled by any of Rhode Island's six shots on target, and held down the fort in front of the Brickyard Battalion for a second half that saw the visitors take 12 shots.

The Boys in Blue had their first big chance in the 26th minute when Quinn lifted a perfectly timed through ball to Rendón, who was making a run into the box. Indy Eleven's leading goal-scorer in all competitions took a touch off his chest at the penalty spot before steering a left-footed shot just right of the goal.

After Rendón's goal, Edward Kizza had a great chance to double the hosts' lead in the 65th minute. Logan Neidlinger played a beautiful ball from outside the box on the right side to the far post at the six-yard line. Kizza's one-time shot rolled just left of the post, though, and both players came off shortly afterwards as coach Sean McAuley looked for fresh legs.

Cam Lindley made history for the second straight week, breaking the franchise record for starts in all competitions with his 107th. Lindley already holds the club mark for appearances in all comps with 128, a record that he broke last week. He also surpassed 15,000 career minutes tonight (15,042).

In the final half hour, Rhode Island repeatedly peppered the hosts' goal with attacks in search of an equalizer. Repeatedly, though, Indy Eleven's back line and goalkeeper stayed strong. In the 87th minute, the visitors quickly pushed upfield off of a drop ball and recorded their final shot on target of the game with a half-volley from just outside the box being sent toward the bottom left corner. Dick dove to his left and made the save, all but securing Indy Eleven's victory.

Now a third of the way through the season, the Boys in Blue finished Saturday night in second place in the Eastern Conference after starting it in fifth. Indy Eleven has won three straight league games since losing 1-0 to still-undefeated Tampa Bay Rowdies.

Next Saturday, June 6 is Racing Indy Night at Carroll Stadium when the Boys in Blue host USL League One side Forward Madison FC in Prinx Tires USL Cup action at 7 p.m. Tickets start at just $7 online and fans can add an Indy Eleven Racing Milk Bottle at checkout for $4.

Ticket options include the new Desnuda Tequila Deck, Family Four-Packs, and Flex Mini-Plans.

Located on the East Deck, the Desnuda Tequila Deck has an exclusive full-service bar and high-top seating providing panoramic pitch-side views for 50 people. It's a social experience offering a wonderful place to hang out and take in the game! Desnuda Tequila Deck seats start at $59 and include one FREE cocktail and bottomless chips, salsa, and guac.

The Family Four-Pack is available for all 2026 home games and can be purchased online only. Priced at only $49, the Family Four-Pack includes four tickets, FREE parking, $20 in Concession Vouchers, and a 20% Merchandise Discount, along with access to the Fun Zone/Kids Activation Area.

Flex Mini Plans include vouchers to be redeemed for any 2026 regular season home match.

For questions, call (317) 685-1100 during business hours or email tickets@indyeleven.com.

USL Championship

Indy Eleven 1:0 Rhode Island FC

Sat. - 7:00 p.m.

Carroll Stadium | Indianapolis

Weather: Sunny, 75 degrees

Attendance: 8,188

2026 USL Championship Records (W-T-L)

Indy Eleven: 5-3-2 (5), 18 pts, #2 in Eastern Conference

Rhode Island FC: 3-3-4 (3), 12 pts, #9 in Eastern Conference

Scoring Summary

IND - Bruno Rendón (Aodhan Quinn) 55'

Discipline Summary

RI - Amos Shapiro-Thompson (caution) 8'

IND - Noble Okello (caution) 15'

IND - Bruno Rendón (caution) 36'

RI - Clay Holstad (caution) 56'

Indy Eleven Line-Up: Eric Dick, Aodhan Quinn (captain), Makel Rasheed, Paco Craig, Logan Neidlinger (Dylan Sing 67'), Jack Blake (Kian Williams 90+3'), Cam Lindley, Noble Okello (Mohamed Omar 80'), Josh O'Brien, Edward Kizza (Hesron Barry 67'), Bruno Rendón (Alejandro Mitrano 90+4').

Indy Eleven Subs Not Used: Reice Charles-Cook, Tyler Lowden.

Rhode Island FC Line-Up: Koke Vegas (captain), Aldair Sanchez (Frank Nodarse 73'), Grant Stoneman, Karifa Yao, Nick Scardina (Logan Dorsey 73'), Hugo Bacharach (Dwayne Atkinson 83'), Clay Holstad, Leo Afonso (Agustín Rodríguez 58'), Amos Shapiro-Thompson (Noah Fuson 58'), Jojea Kwizera, JJ Williams.

Rhode Island FC Subs Not Used: Zachary Herivaux, Jacob Castro.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 30, 2026

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