Rhode Island FC Falls 1-0 at Indy Eleven

Published on May 30, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Rhode Island FC News Release









Rhode Island FC defender Hugo Bacharach

(Rhode Island FC) Rhode Island FC defender Hugo Bacharach(Rhode Island FC)

INDIANAPOLIS - Despite heavily out-shooting Indy Eleven in a resilient second-half performance, Rhode Island FC fell short on Saturday in a narrow 1-0 loss at Michael A. Carroll Stadium. The Ocean State club responded positively after going down a goal early in the second half, but were ultimately held scoreless thanks to a six-save performance from Indy goalkeeper Eric Dick.

In a tightly-contested first half void of any clear-cut opportunities for either side, Rhode Island FC (3W-4L-3T) and Indy Eleven (5W-2L-3T) combined for just three shots on target. The hosts nearly changed the course of the game just 17 seconds in when Edward Kizzea launched Indy's only shot on target of the half, but RIFC goalkeeper Koke Vegas leapt up to corral the effort.

RIFC tested the Indy defense on the other end just five minutes later when Nick Scardina snuck through the Indy defense with the ball on the right side, unleashing a close-range shot that forced a low, diving stop from Dick.

With the exception of the pair of opportunities in the opening six minutes, neither team managed to craft a true opportunity until the 26th minute, when Bruno Rendón got on the end of a line-splitting pass in the box before firing a low close-range shot just wide of the far post. In the 35th minute, JJ Williams took RIFC's only other shot on target of the half when his hopeful long-range shot was saved by Dick.

In the 55th minute, Rendón capitalized on an acrobatic set piece opportunity for Indy to score the game's opening goal. Aodhan Quinn began the play with a dangerous corner from the right side that fell right to the feet of Rendón. Rendón rose up and stretched to meet the ball with his right foot in the box, hooking an effort up and over Vegas, through traffic and into the back of the net to put the hosts in front.

The opening goal sparked a strong reaction from the Ocean State club, who used a pair of substitutions to dominate the attack through the remainder of the half. In the 59th minute, Jojea Kwizera raced to an errant defensive pass at the top of the box and nearly snuck the ball into the back of the net, narrowly missing the right post. Two minutes later, Agustín "Pity" Rodríguez connected with Noah Fuson to work the ball down the right wing, into the box and towards Williams, who launched a powerful first-time shot just over the bar.

In the 69th minute, Hugo Bacharach tried his luck from distance, firing a volley on frame from the top of the box that was once again denied by Dick. As the game entered the final 10 minutes, both Pity and Williams found the target with a pair of long-distance strikes just three minutes apart, but Dick was equal to the shot on both occasions, and continued to be a strong presence between the sticks for the hosts.

Despite swinging in a season-high 33 crosses, taking 33 touches in Indy Eleven's box, out-shooting Indy 20-7 and holding the hosts to just a pair of shots on target through 90 minutes, RIFC were ultimately held scoreless, as Dick's six-save performance helped carry Indy over the line to a hard-fought 1-0 result.

Up next, Rhode Island FC will return home for Kids Night on Saturday, June 6 at 7:30 p.m. when it welcomes USL League One side Westchester SC to Centreville Bank Stadium in the Prinx Tires USL Cup. Tickets for the next home games are available now at rhodeislandfc.com/tickets.

GOAL SCORING RUNDOWN

IND - Bruno Rendón (Aodhan Quinn), 55th minute: Rendón floats home a volley into the top left corner off of a cross from Quinn. IND 1, RI 0

ADDITIONAL NOTES

Rhode Island outshot Indy Eleven 20-7, holding the hosts to just two shots on target throughout the game. It also sent in a season-high 33 crosses.

RIFC took 33 touches in Indy's box, compared to Indy's 10 in RIFC's box.

Hugo Bacharach surpassed the 2,500-minute milestone for Rhode Island FC across all competitions.

Karifa Yao made his 85th appearance for Rhode Island FC across all competitions.

Noah Fuson made his 90th appearance for Rhode Island FC across all competitions

As of Saturday, May 30, JJ Williams's 38 shots in the regular season leads the USL Championship. Leo Afonso's 34 shots rank second in the league.

PLAYER OF THE GAME: Hugo Bacharach

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United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 30, 2026

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