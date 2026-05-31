Loudoun United Falls to Monterey Bay Despite Second-Half Push
Published on May 30, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Loudoun United FC News Release
Leesburg, VA - Loudoun United FC fell 4-1 to Monterey Bay FC at Cardinale Stadium, despite controlling possession and creating chances in the second half of the road matchup.
Match Summary
Loudoun faced an early uphill battle after Monterey Bay FC struck twice inside the opening 11 minutes. Riley Bidois opened the scoring in the fifth minute before Wesley Leggett doubled the home side's lead in the 11th minute, putting Loudoun under pressure early.
Loudoun grew into the match after the difficult start, finding more of the ball and looking to build through possession. After halftime, they came out with more urgency and quickly pulled one back. Arquímides Ordóñez scored in the 47th minute to make it 2-1, giving the visitors momentum early in the second half. Loudoun continued to push numbers forward and create chances, but Monterey Bay restored its two-goal advantage in the 62nd minute when Bidois converted from the penalty spot.
Loudoun kept searching for a way back into the match, but Monterey Bay added a fourth goal in the 86th minute through Chris-Kévin Nadje to close out the result.
Thoughts from the Club
Head Coach Anthony Limbrick on the performance:
"The way you start that game makes it very difficult to get anything from the game. I thought we started the game really poorly and gave away two cheap, sloppy goals from our mistakes. That gave us a mountain to climb. We went in at halftime two goals behind, and in the second half we made a few changes that had an immediate impact. I was really pleased for Quimi to get his goal. We dominated the second half, had more shots and more crosses, and we should have scored to make it 2-2. Then we gave away a penalty, and that killed the game a little bit for us. We were really trying to go for the game and get back into it, so the fourth goal caught us out a little bit. All in all, it was not a good performance from us, and we have to get back to the drawing board and go again on Saturday against Richmond."
Midfielder Bolu Akinyode on the result:
"It was not good enough. We need to be better as a group and individually. Tonight was not good enough, but it is a long season. We have Saturday coming up, and it is a quick turnaround. We have to fix things, get back to work, get back to basics and do the things we have done well in the past."
Notes
Jacob Erlandson made his season debut for Loudoun United FC.
Christian Torres made his club debut for Loudoun United FC.
Abdellatif Aboukoura made his season debut for Loudoun United FC.
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