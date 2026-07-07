Aboukoura Earns Back-To-Back USL Championship Team of the Week Honors for Matchweeks 17/18

Published on July 7, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Loudoun United FC News Release







Leesburg, VA - Loudoun United FC forward Abdellatif Aboukoura has been named to the USL Championship Team of the Week for his week 17/18 performances in the club's 4-1 loss to Charleston Battery and 2-2 draw against Sporting Club Jacksonville.

(F) - Abdellatif Aboukoura - Abdellatif Aboukoura recorded a 7.1 FotMob rating in the club's 4-1 loss to Charleston Battery, as well as one goal and an 8.0 FotMob rating in the club's 2-2 draw against Sporting Club Jacksonville this past weekend.b Jacksonville this past weekend.

USL Championship Team of the Week

GK - Oliver Semmle, Lexington SC

D - Garven Metusala, Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC

D - Nico Benalcázar, Orange County SC

D - Makel Rasheed, Indy Eleven

M - Alex Méndez, El Paso Locomotive FC

M - Aaron Molloy, Lexington SC

M - Emilio Ycaza, Charleston Battery

M - Zico Bailey, New Mexico United

F - Adrien Pérez, Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC

F - Yaniv Bazini, Orange County SC

F - Emil Jääskeläinen, Sporting Club Jacksonville

Coach - Dennis Sanchez, New Mexico United

Bench - Joey Batrouni (SA), Aidan Rocha (COS), Themi Antonoglu (LV), Jorge Hernández (SA), Amos Shapiro-Thompson (RI), Abdellatif Aboukoura (LDN), Cristian Nava (NM)







United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 7, 2026

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